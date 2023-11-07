Episode #11: Fourth-Quarter Financial Finesse and The Gauntlet Glory

In our 11th episode of From Print to Podcast, we’re crunching numbers with financial expert and writer Michael Shelton and learning more from Kathy Deacon about how The Advancement Foundation’s Gauntlet competition impacts not only local businesses but our region and state! Sit back, relax and let’s learn more about your financial questions, expert advice and excellent local resources!

Thanks so much to our friends, Michael Shelton and Kathy Deacon, for sharing more about financial tips and challenges, as well as the Gauntlet business competition and entrepreneur resources found at The Advancement Foundation.

Stay tuned for our next episode, where we highlight the 2024 Dining Awards winners, hang out with Bloom executive chef and owner Nathaniel Sloan, and much more foodie fun from our November/December issue, on newsstands now, and read even more at The Roanoker.com. Don’t forget to hit that subscribe button on your favorite audio platforms and YouTube! Thanks again for listening, and have a great week!

Special thanks to: Jason Long, custom music.

See our videos below or on YouTube:

Segment 1 featuring Michael Shelton of Wealth360:

Read Michael's Nov/Dec '23 feature on Fourth-Quarter Financial Planning HERE.

Segment 2 featuring Kathy Deacon, Vice President of Business & Resource Development at The Advancement Foundation:

Read Anthony Giorgetti's piece on The Gauntlet Challenge HERE.

Learn more about The Advancement Foundation HERE.

Learn more about The Gauntlet program HERE.

