Farming’s New Faces

Roanoke’s young growers use social media and unique products to connect with consumers.

× Expand Betty Clicker Photography, courtesy Thornfield Farm Veggies at Thornfield Farm

Susanna Thornton unpacks a series of grey plastic totes filled with the bounty from her fields — golden onions, shining peppers, box after box of tiny, orangey-red tomatoes.

She sets them out in pretty baskets atop burlap-covered folding tables beneath a pop-up tent at Sweet Donkey Coffee House.

For the next three hours a stream of customers stops by. Many have signed up with Thornfield Farm, Thornton’s Botetourt property, to pre-order their week’s veggies, meats, flowers and eggs online.

These shoppers likely receive Thornton’s email newsletter and follow her inviting Instagram feed. Their children might have attended her weeklong farm camp last summer or they may have sipped cider and hopped on a hayride in the fall.

For Thornton, the planting, harvesting, selling, it’s about more than making a living; it’s even bigger than growing good food. Thornton labors in oppressive heat and bitter cold, rarely taking a day off, all in the name of creating connection.

“We want shoppers to engage with their food in a positive way,” Thornton says as she snaps a bite of a purple-flecked Dragon Tongue bean. “My model is less about the community supporting me as a farmer and more about me educating them about why it’s better to eat food that’s fresh and local.”

Thornton is not the person that comes to mind when most of us think “farmer.” She’s a 32-year-old college graduate, who grew up on the land she’s now farming, but spent a decade far from home and agriculture and only found her way back after a yearlong apprenticeship in Maine.

But if she’s not your everyman farmer, she is one of a growing crop of food producers that’s shaking up agriculture’s status quo. Recent U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics show that for only the second time in a century, the number of farmers under the age of 35 is on the rise.

Further data from the 2012 Census of Agriculture reveal more details of these young farmers: 69 percent have college degrees; the majority do not come from farming families; they work land holdings of less than 50 acres. They chose farming because of deeply held beliefs about the environment, the security of the food system, the importance of clean farming practices. Farming for them is less a job than a chosen lifestyle.

In Roanoke, Thornton is not alone in her use of social media, her consumer-focused marketing, her desire to build community among grower and eater. Or her age.

A walk through the Grandin Village Farmers Market — where Thornfield Farm sells every Saturday from April to November — reveals a third of the vendors are farmers under 40.

The result is a market with a creative vibe and intensely local, often unusual products, such as flats of microgreens, bright yellow pawpaws, shiitake mushrooms, meat rabbits, cartons of colorful eggs, locally milled grains and wholesome baked goods.

“The reason the Grandin market started was to be open to small-scale, sustainable farmers,” says Maureen Best, executive director of Local Environmental Agriculture Project or LEAP, a Roanoke-based nonprofit that manages the Grandin Village market and several other local food initiatives. The market was set up with strict definitions of local (grown within 100 miles) and an emphasis on transparency, which created an atmosphere welcoming to young, innovative growers. “Farmers seek out other farmers with similar value practices,” she says.

With land prices still relatively affordable in the Roanoke region and the city’s profile rising among millennials, coming years could see even more young farmers looking to put down Roanoke roots.

