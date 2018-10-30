Dream Jobs That Become Real

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Finding satisfying work is a major challenge for all of us. Here are a few who found what they needed and wanted, even if they didn’t know it ahead of time.

× Expand Dan Smith

As most of us have learned, work life is not always predictable. Things happen. Jobs are lost, or become stale, or change. The new boss may be a jerk or the company’s philosophy may change. In fact, the industry may either crash or diminish. Personal growth can redirect interests.

The World of Work is in a state of flux from Day One to retirement for many people. Forbes tells us that a little over half of us are unhappy in our work (52.3 percent). Sometimes, though, that very uncertainty and dissatisfaction create a longing to be doing something that is personally gratifying, to find fulfillment in following our bliss.

We went looking for some people who have done that, and they weren’t hard to find. Here are a few who live in the Roanoke Valley.

Finding the Dream

Kara Spangler and Matt Parker were doing just fine, functioning normally in a conventional world. Parker, 45, was applying his expensive training as a veterinarian, and Spangler, 44, was earning impressively as an executive. Neither was being fulfilled, however, so they made some changes. Drastic changes.

Spangler became a certified yoga instructor and Parker, who had run up half a million dollars in debt at a for-profit vet school in the Caribbean, decided he could take care of animals better if he used some of the same healthy philosophies he and Spangler use on their own bodies. Both eat healthy foods and exercise briskly.

She is in the process of creating a business that uses yoga and nutrition to help those whose goal is to become alcohol-free. He has a two-and-a-half-year-old veterinarian business called Roanoke Animal Chiropuncture, which is exactly what it sounds like: acupuncture and chiropractic medicine for animals.

In recent years, the couple came to the understanding that life wasn’t working the way they wanted it to and realized that they—and only they—could change it. “I’m at an age where I’ve let go of what other people think,” says Spangler. Parker nodded. Their primary support comes from each other.

They have reduced their incomes dramatically (his by 80 percent, hers almost completely)—until her business takes hold—but her high-stress, long-hours jobs that she didn’t own are gone and she begins each day understanding the adventure ahead. Parker, who has substantial issues with the way animal medicine is generally practiced, is spreading his message of holistic treatment of animals, in much the same way as some physicians are working with humans—with resistance from mainstream medicine.

Their roads were long and winding: he went to the Caribbean for veterinarian school because “a B student can’t get into Virginia Tech’s vet school” after he had earned his bachelor’s at Tech in biology and served in the military. “I always wanted to be a vet, but didn’t think I could do it,” he says. He graduated and went to work in a clinic.

Meanwhile, Spangler worked in a series of stores as a manager “making big bucks,” she says, “but eventually burned out.”

They met each other, found a lot of common ground and began plotting the future. Nothing was off the table. “I’ve always gone along,” says Parker. “I was never a rebel without a cause.” And he was “making decent money as a vet.” But money wasn’t enough for either of them.

The labor of love has begun for both and when they’re asked if they’re happy, their two smiles become a single big one.

Meet Tom Dorathy (Ghent Hill Design & Furniture Restoration), Evan Walters (professional axe-thrower), Zak Moore (novelty seller), Steve Pendleton (Charlotte's Web Antique Mall), and Teresa Berry (SARA Roanoke) in our print or digital issue now!

