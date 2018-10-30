Make Your Holidays Sparkle

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

These Southern recipe favorites are a sure way to impress and entertain your guests during the busy holiday season.

× Expand Becky Ellis Pecan cheddar wafers

Every southern lady has a dog-eared notebook full of holiday recipes that have been passed down through the generations. My notebook contains treasured recipes for cheese wafers, country ham biscuits and dipping sauces for cocktail shrimp. Gather round now and I’ll share my grandma’s recipes that have been part of my holiday recipe repertoire over the years. To make these goodies even more festive, I’ve paired them with my favorite champagnes and sparkling wines.

Pecan Cheddar Wafers

Treat yourself to a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Rosé Brut Champagne ($65 range, available at Barrel Chest). Or you can opt for the more affordable Chandon Rosé sparkling wine ($20 range, available at Kroger) to pair with these mouthwatering cheddar wafers.

This recipe requires the dough to be chilled overnight.

Yield: 42 wafers

2 cups finely grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 stick (½ cup) unsalted butter, cut into little pieces

1 cup all-purpose flour (plus extra to dust cutting board)

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (¼ teaspoon if you don’t like spicy)

42 pecan halves

Place cheese, butter, flour, salt and cayenne pepper in the bowl of a food processor. Process until the dough just begins to form a ball, about 10–15 seconds. (Add more flour to the dough if needed to make a smooth, not sticky, dough.)

Put the dough onto a floured cutting board. Divide into two equal pieces. Roll each piece into a 1½ inch thick log. Wrap each log with waxed paper and then wrap with plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Unwrap the dough and cut into wafer thin slices (approximately ¼” wide).

Place slices on baking sheets and press a pecan half lightly onto each slice. Bake until crisp, approximately 10 minutes. Let cool briefly and then use a metal spatula to move to a wire rack to finish cooling.

For Chesapeake Bay Cheddar Biscuits filled with baked prosciutto, Green Goddess Shrimp Sauce and Popcorn with White Truffle Oil and Parmesan Cheese, pick up a print or digital copy today!

... for the rest of this story and more from our November/December 2018 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!