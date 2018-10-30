Sharing the Joy at Holiday Time

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Kindness is contagious. Just ask the people who live in the Roanoke Valley who have a big heart with so many opportunities to give. Here are just a few ways to support the community that you and your family may wish to consider this season.

× Expand Courtesy of Joshua Gabrielson

Anticipating the holidays brings joy to many people. Special times with loved ones and friends, decorations, baking and fulfilling wish lists with the art of surprise, all mark the coming of the season. Yet for some, the holidays may be challenging. Together let’s spread the joy and ease the challenges through giving, especially with our time. Show our children and others that through giving, we can help our neighbors and grow in compassion and gratitude for what we do have.

Roanoke Valley Gives is an initiative of the Foundation for Roanoke Valley. Donors make a one-time financial contribution on a specified day to an organization of their choice. Contributions are made via each participating organization’s own fundraising page rather than Roanoke Valley Gives receiving them directly.

The Foundation for Roanoke Valley Program Officer, Michelle Eberly, sums up the initiative by stating, “Roanoke Valley Gives brings the community together to support the needs in the area.”

For a complete listing visit rvgives.givebig.org/c/rvgives/p/participatingorganizations.

Two exemplary outreach programs that serve others during the holidays include the Community Christmas Store and Blessing Bags.

The Community Christmas Store (CCS), started in 1993, focuses on “families with children and senior and/or disabled adults who live at or way below the Federal poverty level.” Managed completely by cheerful volunteers, an empty, designated building is changed for a short time into a mini-department store decorated for Christmas and filled with clothes, toys and household items, to enable eligible parents and guardians to shop for their families.

“CCS is 100 percent reliant on the generosity of our community as well grants and other fundraising activities. Roughly 90 percent of all funds received go directly to the families served.” This year’s goal is to serve 600 families.

Volunteers are always needed to help with fundraising, setting up and operating the Community Christmas Store. Set up may include: putting shelving together, decorating the store, shopping for new goods and stocking shelves. Operating may involve purchasing items specifically for eligible applicants or supporting shoppers that day.

Contact information: Angie Apgar, the 2018 President for the Roanoke Valley CCS at 540-989-6532 or visit their Facebook page, Community Christmas Store of the Roanoke Valley, for current information and to download their 2018 brochure.

