Changes on the Health Horizon

New careers are emblematic of shifts and new opportunities in medical careers.

× Expand Courtesy of Carilion Clinic Sara Wohlford, Efficiency and Sustainability Program Manager at Carilion.

What began as a career in journalism and shifted to a career as a registered nurse in the emergency room has morphed into a position that is as unique as the person holding the title of Efficiency and Sustainability Program Manager at Carilion.

Sara Wohlford sees her position as a “mix of evangelical environmentalist, green sustainability officer, nurse and air traffic control for all environmental projects within the Carilion Health System.”

Her desire to reduce unopened or expired medical waste in the emergency room started as a passion project. Once she found that there was no one in charge of such programs, she convinced the administrators to let her take on the extra responsibilities. Her success with this project led to additional projects and programs.

Wohlford returned to graduate school at Virginia Tech where she designed her own independent study within the Masters in Public Health program. Today, Wohlford is successfully implementing cost savings programs that also ease the burden on our planet. She still uses her nursing training to implement programs and prepare for accreditation readiness, regulations, fire safety issues and infection control.

Quality patient care is still the main focus of her duties. Wohlford also spends a significant amount of time with community stakeholders with waste and recycling issues. Her journalism background is handy for the amount of public speaking she does. Creating a culture of reducing waste can involve big changes.

Having one job for an entire working life is increasingly rare, particularly in health care. Big changes are happening, such as small private practices consolidating into large, specialized groups. More patients are being treated in outpatient settings, and the lines are blurring between emergency and urgent care. Population health data is being used in innovative ways to provide value-based care with better patient outcomes. New careers are emerging quickly in this dynamic environment and allow for a diversity of passions to be expressed in very personalized ways.

Patient and Community Needs

Paraprofessionals is a new career path within a few different specialties at Carilion. These professionals do not actually treat patients, but provide non-clinical support in a medical setting overseen by a team of physicians, nurses and counselors for more successful clinical outcomes.

As the stigmas of mental health and addiction recede, more people are seeking treatment. An annual community health assessment was undertaken by Carilion and various community stakeholders. The opioid crisis rose to the top of the list to address the needs of those struggling with opioid addiction.

It may seem shocking that a health system would employ recovering addicts and persons with mental illness to support those seeking help, but public health data shows that patients struggling with mental illness and/or addiction who receive additional emotional support through their inpatient treatment are half as likely to relapse.

This new program is the first of its kind in Virginia and is accredited by the Department of behavioral health and Human Services. It is also now a recognized, reimbursable service by insurers.

× Expand Courtesy of Carilion Clinic Erin Casey, peer recovery specialist at Carilion.

Erin Casey is a peer recovery specialist at Carilion. Her job is to be emotionally available to patients. Erin uses her personal experiences with bulimia and bipolar disorder to reduce the anxiety of an overwhelming life experience for patients. This year, Carilion will add to their current staff of three paid peer counselors and seven volunteer peer counselors.

“Patients find it comforting and inspirational to see that successful treatment can mean new opportunities for a better life,” Casey says.

Her career has evolved quickly to become a community health educator and she now supervises and trains peer counselors. To date, Casey has trained 42 people to become peer counselors.

Casey says she will “always be a patient, as well as someone who supports other people in recovery.”

