It’s Time For Tapas!

Summer is the perfect time to serve tapas, small Spanish savory dishes. Originally tapas were simply thin slices of bread or meat which were used by Spanish sherry drinkers to cover their glasses in between sips. This prevented the attraction of fruit flies to the sweet drink. Tapas eventually evolved into appetizers served with drinks at Spanish bars. Here are recipes for some of my favorite tapas for you to enjoy:

This spicy Spanish red sauce on top of crispy potatoes is on FIRE with the addition of cayenne pepper. It can be as spicy as you like it depending on how much cayenne pepper you add...and a tiny pinch of this spice goes a long way!

Potatoes Picante

For the Picante Sauce:

2 large tomatoes (preferably fresh out of the garden for the best flavor)

12 ounce jar roasted red peppers, drained, chopped into very small pieces

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 pinches cayenne pepper (you can add a little more if you like very spicy sauce)

1/2 teaspoon Smoked Spanish Paprika

2 tablespoons butter

For the potatoes:

3 Russet potatoes, peeled.

2 cups Vegetable oil

To prepare the sauce: Cut the tomatoes in half. Place a box grater in a bowl. Grate the cut side of each tomato so that the tomato pulp falls into the bowl. Discard the tomato skin.

Place the olive oil in a pan and warm it gently over low heat. Add the tomato pulp, chopped red peppers, sugar, salt, paprika and cayenne pepper to the olive oil.Stir to combine all ingredients. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and allow to simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and add butter. Stir until butter is melted. Place in blender container and blend until smooth. Return sauce to pan and keep warm over very low heat while preparing the potatoes.

Cut the potatoes in half lengthwise, then cut each half in half again, making 4 strips of potato. Cut each strip into 4 pieces which will make cubes of approximately one inch.Put the vegetable oil in a deep fry pan and heat until sizzling. Carefully add potatoes in one layer and fry over medium heat for approximately 10 minutes. Check to make sure the potatoes are tender and continue to fry for 5 more minutes until potatoes are crispy and lightly browned. Remove potatoes from oil with a slotted spoon and place on a plate lined with paper towels to drain the oil off the potatoes. Sprinkle with a little salt.

Serve warm potatoes on small plates drizzled with the picante sauce. Buen Provecho!

Grilled Prosciutto Wrapped Peaches

The perfect tapa when peaches are in season!

Fresh peaches, peeled, pitted and cut into 6 wedges

Prosciutto slices (I like Boars Head or Kroger Private Selection brand for this recipe), cut in half

Balsamic Reduction

Heat grill. Wrap peach wedges with prosciutto. Place the wedges on a cast iron grilling pan (or use your favorite grilling pan) and drizzle with balsamic reduction. Place grilling pan on hot grill and grill until the prosciutto starts to get a little crispy. Remove from heat immediately and serve. Garnish this tapa with fresh mint.

Charred Corn Burrata Salad

Place appetizer plates and salad forks in the freezer to chill for service.

Remove husks and silks from fresh corn on the cob. Place the corn on the cob on a hot grill. Char the corn. Remove from heat and allow to cool.When corn is cool remove the corn kernels from the cob with a sharp knife.

To make each salad: Place a small scoop of burrata cheese on a chilled appetizer plate. Using the back of the spoon spread the burrata out on the plate a bit. Place a large spoonful of charred corn on the burrata cheese. Cut 3 or 4 cherry tomatoes (if you can get different color cherry tomatoes they look very pretty on the salad) and place them on each salad. Place a small spoonful of balsamic glaze next to the cherry tomatoes. Garnish with julienned fresh basil.

Serve these fun small plates with Cava of course! One of my favorite cavas is Segura Viudas Reserva Heredad. With the pewter base and family crest on the bottle it is in a higher price range than many other cavas - $30 a bottle. The producer, Segura Viudas, is part of the Freixenet family of wines that includes Gloria Ferrer in Sonoma which is one of my favorite California sparkling wines. The non-vintage Reserva Heredad is the label's top offering, made only from 67% Macabeo and 33% Parellada grapes. Aromas of smoke and honey and flavors of apples, dried fruit, and nuts. Creamy and crisp, it finishes clean and bright. Perfect pairing with almonds and walnuts to munch on while waiting for the tapas to arrive at the table. Available locally at Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar.

If you are in the mood for a less pricy yet delicious bubbly try Freixenet Brut Blanc de Blanc. This bubbly Cava is produced by the same winery that gives us Segura Viudas Reserva Heredad and Gloria Ferrer and it is a sparkling value… $10 a bottle. The perfect casual summer sipper from Catalonia, Spain. 100% Chardonnay grapes. Lots of fun bubbles. Notes of baked apple with just a touch of lemon. Available locally at Tinnell's Finer Foods.