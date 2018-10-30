The Best Restaurants in Roanoke: 2019 Dining Awards

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

This list of winners was created by a record-setting number of ballots that resulted in tens of thousands of votes cast online at TheRoanoker.com in the summer of 2018. Our thanks to all who participated.

× Expand John Park Frankie Rowland's Platinum award-winning steak

Best Overall Restaurant

Platinum, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant Gold, The River & Rail Restaurant

The River & Rail Restaurant Silver, Montano’s International Restaurant

Best New Restaurant (opened since July 2017)

Platinum, Ballast Point Brewing Company

Ballast Point Brewing Company Gold, 202 Social House

202 Social House Silver, Bethlehem Restaurant & Grocery in Grandin (tie)

Bethlehem Restaurant & Grocery in Grandin (tie) Silver, Lews Restaurant (tie)

Top Chef

Platinum, Aaron Deal, The River & Rail Restaurant

Aaron Deal, The River & Rail Restaurant Gold, Matthew Lintz, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Matthew Lintz, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant Silver, Kevin Jarvis, Montano’s International Restaurant

Best Overall Staff

Platinum , Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant Gold, Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Silver, The River & Rail Restaurant

Best Farm-To-Table Menu

Platinum, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant Gold, The River & Rail Restaurant

The River & Rail Restaurant Silver, Bent Mountain Bistro

Best Outdoor Dining

Platinum, Mac & Bob’s Restaurant

Mac & Bob’s Restaurant Gold, The Quarter (tie)

The Quarter (tie) Gold, Village Grill (tie)

Best Pet-Friendly Patio

Platinum, Wasena City Tap Room & Grill

Wasena City Tap Room & Grill Gold, The Green Goat

The Green Goat Silver, Village Grill

Hidden Gem

Platinum, Foot of the Mountain Café

Foot of the Mountain Café Gold, Viet Sub

Viet Sub Silver, Montano’s International Restaurant (tie)

Montano’s International Restaurant (tie) Silver, Tacos Rojas (tie)

Best Fine Dining

Platinum, Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine Gold, Alexander’s

Alexander’s Silver, The River & Rail Restaurant

Food Trend You Love

Farm to Table

Food Trucks

Small Plates/Tapas

Best Appetizers & Small Plates

Platinum, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant Gold, Blue Apron Restaurant and Red Rooster Bar

Blue Apron Restaurant and Red Rooster Bar Silver, Montano’s International Restaurant

Best Salads

Platinum, Montano’s International Restaurant

Montano’s International Restaurant Gold, Mac & Bob’s Restaurant

Mac & Bob’s Restaurant Silver, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Best Biscuits

Platinum, Scratch Biscuit Company

Scratch Biscuit Company Gold, The Roanoker Restaurant

The Roanoker Restaurant Silver, The Homeplace Restaurant (tie)

The Homeplace Restaurant (tie) Silver, Scrambled (tie)

Best Brunch

Platinum, The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center Gold, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant Silver, The River & Rail Restaurant

See the full Dining Awards list of winners in our print or digital issue today. Congratulations to the winners, and thanks to the readers who voted!

