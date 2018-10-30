The Best Restaurants in Roanoke: 2019 Dining Awards

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!
This list of winners was created by a record-setting number of ballots that resulted in tens of thousands of votes cast online at TheRoanoker.com in the summer of 2018. Our thanks to all who participated.
John Park
Frankie Rowland's Platinum award-winning steak
Best Overall Restaurant
- Platinum, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Gold, The River & Rail Restaurant
- Silver, Montano’s International Restaurant
Best New Restaurant (opened since July 2017)
- Platinum, Ballast Point Brewing Company
- Gold, 202 Social House
- Silver, Bethlehem Restaurant & Grocery in Grandin (tie)
- Silver, Lews Restaurant (tie)
Top Chef
- Platinum, Aaron Deal, The River & Rail Restaurant
- Gold, Matthew Lintz, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Silver, Kevin Jarvis, Montano’s International Restaurant
Best Overall Staff
- Platinum , Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Gold, Montano’s International Restaurant
- Silver, The River & Rail Restaurant
Best Farm-To-Table Menu
- Platinum, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Gold, The River & Rail Restaurant
- Silver, Bent Mountain Bistro
Best Outdoor Dining
- Platinum, Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
- Gold, The Quarter (tie)
- Gold, Village Grill (tie)
Best Pet-Friendly Patio
- Platinum, Wasena City Tap Room & Grill
- Gold, The Green Goat
- Silver, Village Grill
Hidden Gem
- Platinum, Foot of the Mountain Café
- Gold, Viet Sub
- Silver, Montano’s International Restaurant (tie)
- Silver, Tacos Rojas (tie)
Best Fine Dining
- Platinum, Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine
- Gold, Alexander’s
- Silver, The River & Rail Restaurant
Food Trend You Love
- Farm to Table
- Food Trucks
- Small Plates/Tapas
Best Appetizers & Small Plates
- Platinum, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Gold, Blue Apron Restaurant and Red Rooster Bar
- Silver, Montano’s International Restaurant
Best Salads
- Platinum, Montano’s International Restaurant
- Gold, Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
- Silver, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
Best Biscuits
- Platinum, Scratch Biscuit Company
- Gold, The Roanoker Restaurant
- Silver, The Homeplace Restaurant (tie)
- Silver, Scrambled (tie)
Best Brunch
- Platinum, The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
- Gold, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
- Silver, The River & Rail Restaurant
Congratulations to the winners, and thanks to the readers who voted!
