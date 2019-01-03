A 21st Century Public House

The story below is from our January/February 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Part sports tavern, part speakeasy, this public house serves up a bevy of comfort food favorites, including great appetizers and flatbread pizzas.

Long before giant television-screen sports bars, disco balls, night clubs and dance halls, there was the public house. The public house was a gathering hole where friends and neighbors, strangers and enemies came together for a pint of brew, a bite to eat and a bit of reprieve from all life’s woes. It was a place established by the folks who frequented it. If you wanted to know the character of a community, you’d spend time inside its public house.

Somewhere along the way, the public house was dismantled into a series of themes: sports, dance, dining, drinks and even therapy. Thankfully, in Roanoke this trend is reversing itself with establishments like 202 Social House leading the way.

Neal Keesee, a Roanoke resident since 1988, worked his way into restaurant ownership via his law practice. Several of Keesee’s clients were local restaurant owners. Keesee became dear friends with these folks, which led to eventual collaboration and partnership on several area restaurants. In establishing each restaurant’s concept, Keesee and his partners would ponder the same basic question: What does the neighborhood need? It was this question that drove Keesee his business partner, Roger Neel, as they considered the venture of 202 Social House.

“You have to look at the neighborhood you’re going into,” says Keesee. “What does the neighborhood need? People kept telling us Roanoke needed a sports bar. We agreed, but we didn’t want to open a sports bar. We wanted to separate ourselves from the [chain sports bars] of the world.”

202 Market Street is a large, unwieldly building. It has several sections to it beyond what is visible from the street corner. It has an open upstairs area, gorgeous wine cellar with quiet dining lounge in its middle and a large hidden space that can be accessed from the back ally. It also has a sordid past, at least in the way of failed attempts at compartmentalized themed restaurants.

Taking all this into consideration, Keesee and Neel landed on the idea of several concepts in one: sports tavern, quiet dining, special events and speakeasy (Keesee and Neel’s name for the swank bar in back). It’s the public house, or social house as they’re now fashionably called, updated for the 21st century and with Roanoke’s downtown neighborhood specifically in mind.

Developing the menu for 202 Social House involved similar considerations: what could 202 offer guests that was recognizable but not repetitious? To help them create “twists on a classic,” as Keesee calls it, the owners hired Mike Jones, an area chef with 20 years’ experience.

Jones, who credits his grandmother for his sweet tooth and his mother for his ability to make something from nothing, took the owners’ guidelines and went to work.

“You gotta be different,” says Jones. “But you also have to streamline without using a lot of prep time. This is a big place and you have to get the food out. When it fills up, the kitchen gets very busy.”

