Beloved Brazilian

This beloved establishment allows diners an international tasting adventure without ever leaving home.

× Expand John Park Carlos Brazilian’s Moqueca Nineira and Shrimp Cocktail

Among the most popular of conventional wisdoms is the adage: Never go into business with friends or family. It is a saying the Amaral family–if they considered it at all–took and threw out the window.

Carlos Amaral began his foray into the restaurant world washing dishes in Boston. The native Brazilian worked his way up the food industry chain, moving through an array of jobs, cuisines and cities gaining business and chef experience. His route was circuitous, winding through Boston then across the Canadian border to Montreal and Toronto. Through all his meanderings, Carlos learned to cook a variety of international and American cuisines.

“He just worked and worked,” says his sister-in-law, Maggie Amaral, general manager of Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine. “I don’t know if he had a goal, but you know how life is. Life is life, you know, so you just make the best of it.”

Carlos may not have had a defined goal, but what he did have was ambition and–by the mid-1980s–plenty of international food experience. It was while visiting Brazilian friends in Roanoke, Carlos happened upon the idea of opening a restaurant of his own. He took the idea to his sister, Ilma, who lived in Toronto at the time (as did Carlos); and in 1989, the siblings opened Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine at 312 Market Street.

× Expand John Park The Carlos Brazilian Family

Maggie says by the time she and her husband, Ricardo (Carlos’ younger brother by a year) joined the business in 1996, Carlos and Ilma had worked out most of the kinks of introducing Brazilian food to Roanokers.

“I know it was hard for them at first,” says Maggie. “That is why we have an international menu.”

About the time Maggie and Ricardo moved to Roanoke, Ilma decided to move on. Ricardo, a professionally trained pastry chef, joined Carlos in the kitchen, while Maggie and Carlos’ wife, Eloiza, took on management roles. In 2002, the family re-located to its current hilltop perch in Southwest County.

Maggie says the original building had a dark, closed-in feel to it–the opposite of what the Amarals wanted to offer guests. They gutted the inside, replaced walls with windows and eventually built an addition–the curving dining space that features a wall of Valley views and a hearth-like cozy feel.

× Expand John Park Carlos Brazilian is known for their patio view of the city.

Carlos’ menu has changed very little since it opened. Customers have their favorites. If something goes missing, they notice and ask for it anyway. And, of course, the brothers always make it for them.

In fact, I think Carlos Brazilian Cuisine does a fantastic job with their menu. They allow diners the opportunity for international adventure without overwhelming them with options or hemming them into one particular style of cuisine.

