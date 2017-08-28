Chateau Morrisette: Sustained Excellence

he story below is a preview from our September/October 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

The dining experience at the Floyd winery is based on David Morrisette’s approach to hiring chefs: “Attitude first, clean food next.”

When David Morrisette was a young man, he worked a summer job waiting tables at a resort restaurant. It was a short lived gig (lasting all of one shift) that had him swearing off restaurants for good. Isn’t it ironic, then, that he now owns one of the Blue Ridge Parkway’s most admired dining experiences?

Morrisette’s family, hailing from Greensboro, North Carolina, began purchasing land in Floyd in the 1950s at $50 an acre. Over time, they accumulated a large tract which they used as a family retreat. Besides retreating, Morrisette’s parents liked exploring new ventures—in particular, turning the fruit of the land into drinks for conviviality. When Morrisette was 10, his parents started making moonshine. Then they decided to make wine. They planted two acres of grapes and blasted a cave, creating a dirt floor cellar. Morrisette laughs as he recollects his unconventional childhood.

“My dad was eccentric,” he says with an air of admission, but with admiration, too.

By the time Morrisette graduated high school, his parents were committed to the idea of a winery. Morrisette had been considering a career in landscape architecture, but opted to join the family business. He earned a degree in grape growing and wine making from Mississippi State, then came home and ripped out every vine his parents had planted. He replanted Niagara grapes—a native American variety that renders a sweet wine much beloved in the South. Morrisette says it was their Sweet Mountain Laurel wine made from the Niagara grape that carried the winery through those early years.

When Morrisette’s family first opened the winery (licensed in 1978) Floyd was barely a dot on the map.

“Floyd wasn’t a cool town when we first opened,” says Morrisette. “There was one B&B and one diner. People’d come here and ask, ‘Where’s there to eat around here?’”

It was the Morrisette’s inability to provide a good answer that led them to open a restaurant—of sorts. They started as a drive-thru diner offering grilled cheese sandwiches and vegetable soup. Morrisette points to different parts of the current restaurant (that began as the original winery, restaurant and Morrisette’s home) describing how diners would order at one window and pick-up at the next.

