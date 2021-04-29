Food for All

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Local food organizations focus on “food access” to help our hungry neighbors.

It’s Saturday morning and a steady stream of cars is filtering into The Rescue Mission, located just outside downtown Roanoke. Sometimes the line backs up to I-581 requiring police to direct traffic. These families in need are here to pick up their monthly Manna Mission Ministries grocery box, filled with 40-50 pounds of nonperishable food staples, fresh produce and frozen meats.

When one thinks of community members experiencing hunger, the term “food insecurity” comes to mind. But not having enough food is only part of the picture. Even if one has proximity to food, it might not be affordable, appropriate, whether for cultural, religious or health reasons, or one may lack resources to prepare the food. These nuances are better captured by the term food access.

“We try to think about food access because it encompasses more than just pounds of food,” says Kimberly Butterfield, a Virginia Cooperative Extension Family & Consumer Science Agent. “As stated by the Healthy Food Policy Project, ‘Food is accessible when it is affordable and community members can readily grow or raise it, find it, obtain it, transport it, prepare it and eat it.’ A big barrier that still remains is the tools needed to prepare healthy foods, like a good quality sharp knife or cutting board, or access to a real kitchen.”

According to the hunger relief nonprofit Feeding Southwest Virginia, one in eight Southwest Virginia residents are hungry. Throughout Roanoke, organizations are working to eradicate hunger in our community by addressing barriers to food access, including proximity to healthy foods, affordability and education.

The Rescue Mission

The Rescue Mission is a faith-based organization that helps people in crisis through services such as emergency shelter, a residential recovery program and job skills training. Food plays a big role, too. The Rescue Mission receives over one million pounds of donated food annually, which is utilized by dining services or distributed in Manna Mission Ministries grocery boxes. Last year, Manna distributed 9,706 boxes, a 20% increase over the previous year due to pandemic-related unemployment and economic hardship. Manna also served as a hub for community partners, such as churches and KIDS Soar, to supplement their food access outreach. In the dining room, the Rescue Mission serves an average of 384 meals daily across breakfast, lunch and dinner. A hot meal provides not only sustenance, but nourishing hospitality from community volunteers or employees like cook Troy Alexander.

“It’s not just the meal. It’s the smiles and encouragements…guests come through the line just to see Troy, to feed their souls and to make them feel like there’s a time for family,” says Becci Sisson, the Rescue Mission’s Director of Development. “The dining room and Manna Ministries are my two favorite places because we see families eating together at a table, at a time that’s hard in their life.”

Feeding Southwest Virginia

An affiliate of Feeding America, Feeding Southwest Virginia (FSWVA)’s food banks and programs served 118,000 food insecure individuals monthly in its 26-county, 9-city region pre-COVID. Last year, food insecurity increased due to pandemic-related school closures and unemployment. FSWVA responded by tapping into its Emergency Food Assistance Program; thanks to donations from government and local retailers and companies, FSWVA and its 380 partner agencies have distributed over 20 million pounds of food since last March.

Though FSWVA’s mission to get more food to more food insecure residents remains, it’s working to offer more culturally appropriate food that reflects the cuisines and diets of Roanoke Valley’s multi-cultural demographics. FSWVA has also increased its focus on nutrition through initiatives such as the Food Farmacy and Café-to-Grow.

“Because FSWVA depends on the government for a portion of its food donations, it can be challenging to procure the fresh food that is a necessary part of a varied, nutritious diet,” explains Pamela Irvine, FSWVA’s President and CEO.

Learn more about the organizations helping with food insecurity in our region (including LEAP), community gardens and how you can help others, in our latest issue

