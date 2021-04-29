Feel the Love

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Prepare to feel right at home in Lydia’s Italian Kitchen, with the kind of food your grandmother used to make.

One of the greatest gifts a local restaurant can offer its hometown is that of nurturing hospitality and respite from the intense pace of 21st Century life. Since 2018, Lydia’s Italian Kitchen has been such a gift to the Salem community.

“I just chose my parent’s life,” says Billy Newcomb, as he begins his story that ends in Lydia’s Italian Kitchen. The Blacksburg native grew up in the world of restaurants and entrepreneurial pursuits. His father was a regional Burger King franchise owner; Newcomb’s first paycheck came from working in one of his father’s stores. By the time Newcomb’s father was ready to retire in 2014 and pass the business to his son, Newcomb was one of his district managers.

When given the choice between taking over his father’s franchise operation or investing in something new, Newcomb chose the latter. The father-son team began searching for opportunities, naturally gravitating toward the food industry. They discovered the long-time owners of Salem’s Pizza Pasta Pit were also ready to retire, and looking for capable hands in which to entrust their well-loved pizza joint. From the Newcombs’ point of view, Pizza Pasta Pit was an excellent investment. It was in a great location with high visibility. The previous owners had worked diligently over the years to offer diners a high-quality, gluten-free menu, which Newcomb recognized and deeply appreciated. They also saw the creative potential for the restaurant down the road.

On October 1, 2014, Newcomb officially took over the business of Pizza Pasta Pit. Over the next four years, he made a series of small “tweaks.” He began creating in-house, homemade recipes the restaurant could call its own. He began searching for new and creative menu items in order to “raise the ceiling,” as Newcomb calls it, on the restaurant’s potential. He also began dreaming and planning for an entirely new vision for the place.

“We wanted a ‘Come sit down and we’ll take care of you,’ feel for our customers,” says Newcomb.

Newcomb says it was one of his long-time employees who provided him the inspiration and vision that ultimately shaped Lydia’s Italian Kitchen. Every Saturday night, the family would eat dinner out together. This ritual impacted Newcomb.

“Watching them I realized, those are the kind of people I want in here,” he says. “I want families here. And, I also want date nights to happen here. I want lunch to happen here. And, I want groups to be able to gather here, too.”

Newcomb recognized this was a gift he was well-situated to offer. He could establish a restaurant both easy to bring unpredictable toddlers, and yet enjoyable in every way for adults.

In 2018, with his vision clear in front of him, Newcomb began taking official steps toward a complete renovation of the restaurant; a transformation that touched every nook, cranny and even the name. It was a three-year process, including an eight-month period when the restaurant had to be closed. When it was time to open the doors to his re-imagined restaurant, Newcomb knew exactly what he would name it: Lydia’s Italian Kitchen. It was his eldest daughter’s name (and only daughter at the time), as well as a nod to the kind of family-loving place he hoped Lydia’s would become.

The familial warmth at Lydia’s is evident in a multitude of ways: from the original photography and art on the walls, the menu and service and inviting atmosphere throughout. One of Newcomb’s strengths is hiring managers who bring kitchen staff and servers together for sampling menu items. This was especially critical as Newcomb committed to creating recipes and developing a menu that—from pizza dough to pasta sauces—was entirely Lydia’s by design. The collaborative culture continues in Lydia’s servers, who are excited when presenting options to diners. Once they become part of the food making process, they speak of that food from a position of knowledge, and, more importantly, love.

