Sharing a Rich & Storied Past

Peruvian food – and its history – shines in Inka Grill’s international menu.

Over the past decades, Roanoke’s food story has become an ever-widening tale of lands far away. Italy, Greece, Brazil, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Japan…these are just some of the many cuisines giving expression to the Star City’s dining experience. With the addition of Inka Grill two years ago, Roanoke now boasts a food story that includes Peru, a country whose foods are truly the best expression of its rich and storied past.

Inka Grill owner, Percy Rojas, was born and raised in Lima, Peru. He spent his childhood helping prepare meals and engaging daily in the life and activity of his family’s kitchen. When it came time for Rojas to decide on a profession, he chose the medical field. But he didn’t pass the test for university entrance. Rojas easily shifted course, going to work in a French restaurant instead.

Rojas says he fell in love with the fast-paced environment of the kitchen. While many people find the atmosphere of professional kitchens chaotic and intimidating, Rojas found it energizing. He loved working under pressure and found he had a natural talent for learning the chef’s trade.

After several years working in Peru, Rojas decided to branch out on his own. He moved first to Costa Rica, then Orlando, Florida and eventually to Miami. In each place, Rojas followed the same pattern: first working in established restaurants, then opening his own Peruvian-themed places. Rojas says his time in Miami was especially important for him. It was while working in some of Miami’s most elite dining establishments Rojas discovered and developed his own recipes which make up the menu of Inka Grill.

Rojas says Roanoke’s steady growth in the tourism industry drew him to the area. He saw potential for Peruvian food to thrive. He also had friends who already lived in Roanoke encouraging him to come and helping his family transition from coastal living to Blue Ridge mountain life.

While Rojas has found the reception to Peruvian cuisine in Roanoke a pleasant one, he also says he’s had to adjust his foods to fit with Roanokers’ less spicy palate.

“In Miami, we can have a spicy menu,” says Rojas. “In Roanoke, we have to tamp down the spices a bit.”

Rojas chuckles a little about this. However, he admits his preference is for less spicy foods, rather than overly spiced. He goes on to explain that topographically Peru can be divided into three regions: the Pacific coastal region, the Andes mountain region, and the Amazon tropics region. Each of these regions produce foods vast in their differences and unique to their climates and soils. But these foods don’t stay in their individual regions.

“Everyone and everything goes through Lima,” says Rojas. “And this makes a fusion [of food] which is Peru.”

This “fusion” of cuisines isn’t only geographic, limited to Peru’s Pacific location in South America. Peru’s foods tell a deeply historic and international tale. Before the Spanish arrived to the region in the 1500s, the lands now called Peru were part of the Incan Empire, which stretched itself along most of South America’s western coast. The Incans had an established cuisine already diverse in growing regions and waterways. Spain’s invasion and conquering of the Incan Empire in the 1500s followed a natural infusion of Spanish foods and cooking. In the 1800s when Peru gained its independence, a host of new international influences had their effect on Peru and its foods.

To read Inka Grill’s menu is to witness thousands of years of Peruvian history. There are those indigenous foods foundational to Peruvian cuisine. These include potatoes and other tubers, legumes, corn, peppers and pseudo-grain varietals (quinoa and amaranth are examples). Layering and fusing with these are Spanish staples: rice, wheat and meats: pork, chicken and beef. Filling out the fusion is the Italian, French and Asian influences, all lending their ingredients and culinary traditions to the canon of Peruvian cooking.

