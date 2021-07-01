Destination Eats

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

These five delicious destinations are worth the drive.

× Expand Layla Khoury-Hanold

We’re spoiled with delicious dining options in Roanoke, but sometimes you need an adventure to indulge your cravings or satisfy the thrill of discovery. From taking afternoon tea in an enchanted garden to a rooftop happy hour above a pie shop, these delicious destinations, all within an hour’s drive of Roanoke, are worth the trip.

Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli

As someone who lived in New York and New Jersey for nine years, I have opinions about bagels. I’m happy to report that the specimens at Donnie D’s, which opened in Daleville in September 2018, deliver. Owner Donnie DeGeorgis grew up nearby, but the bagels exude a classic New York aesthetic with a thin, shiny, crackly exterior and a chewy-tender crumb within. Up to 22 different flavors of bagels are offered every day, including classics like sesame or poppyseed and sweet takes like cinnamon raisin or French toast. The first flavors to sell out are plain, everything or the fan-favorite cheddar jalapeño, so get there early, call ahead or order online to ensure you get your pick.

The bagels veer from New York standards with their almost-full-ounce-larger size. This bodes well for housing the ample fillings in the breakfast and lunch bagel sandwiches. The bacon-egg-and-cheese brought me straight back to my favorite New York bodega, and there’s even a sandwich with Taylor ham pork roll, a regional New Jersey specialty that DeGeorgis describes as the filet mignon of Spam. The Donnie D’s special, featuring roast beef, provolone and horseradish mayo on a cheddar bagel is a midday go-to, but the latest addition, the Jersey Devil, starring grilled Taylor ham pork roll, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and thousand island dressing on an everything bagel, is rising in popularity.

Other notable activities nearby: Pick-up bagel sandwiches and drive the short distance to Carvin’s Cove for a picnic lunch. DeGeorgis reports seeing photos of his bagels on the Appalachian Trail too (look for the Hay Rock trailhead in Daleville). On Saturdays, peruse local produce and artisan goods at the Botetourt Farmers Market at the Daleville Town Center. Other spots for shopping local include Ikenberry Orchards for fresh fruit, preserves and sweet treats, and Bryant Orchards Farm Market for homemade pies and charcuterie boxes.

Draper Blooms Tea Garden & Thee Draper Village

The Draper Tea Room and Garden is a draw all its own. (Hat tip to Genya Kalinina, who runs the popular Instagram account Best of Roanoke, for putting this on our radar.) The tearoom exudes an enchanted-fairy-garden-meets-Alice-in-Wonderland vibe, bright and airy with touches of lush greenery, beautiful flowers, and place settings with proper china. There’s also a lovely outdoor deck, where there’s an Instagram-ready flower-and-vines wrapped swing to pose on. Book afternoon tea for a quintessential English tea service, complete with tea sandwiches (cucumber of course, plus pimento cheese and Draper’s locally famous chicken salad on a mini croissant), tender scones with clotted cream and jam, and fruit, all arranged on tiered serving platters. Kids’ platters include fresh fruit and sandwich fillings such as Nutella and marshmallow fluff. For more of a lunch spread, opt for high tea which also includes charcuterie and soup. If you’ve got a serious sweet tooth, consider booking the dessert tea, replete with miniature desserts and vanilla scones.

You could also make a day of it at Thee Draper Village, a collection of shops, restaurants and events spaces formerly known as Draper Mercantile & Trading Company. ‘Village’ feels like a more apt descriptor—by the end of your visit, you’ll wish you lived in Draper. Kick off your day at the Village Coffee Shoppe with a lavender vanilla latte wreathed with whipped cream and adorned with edible flowers. Rent bikes from The Junction across the street and pedal down the street to ride along the historic New River Trail. Breakfast and lunch are served at the coffee shop all day, so you can refuel with an egg sandwich or a pimento-cheese-topped burger. “Homestyle Sundays” include a buttermilk fried chicken plate and rotating specials, like meatloaf or seasonal pasta.

Mosey over to the Marketplace, where you can pick up edible souvenirs like local apple butter, pepper jelly and sourdough, or snag homemade fudge from the Blue Ridge Fudge Lady. Continue your shopping spree at Curious Quill (next door to the tea garden), chock-full of the kind of quirky finds that make the best gifts (or to treat yourself), including eclectic earrings, leather journals and felted hats from a local maker who has worked with Lady GaGa.

Other notable activities nearby: Visit local wineries Spinning Jenny’s Winery and Iron Heart Winery, take in the breathtaking waterfall at Foster Falls or get a scenic view from Draper Mountain Overlook. If you fancy staying the night, rent one of New River Retreat’s cabin rentals, either on the New River Trail, ideal for hiking and biking, or waterfront cabins with views of the New River or Claytor Lake.

The Pie Shoppe

When Fincastle folks started wondering, ‘where are the pies?’ Virginia Barkett felt a call to action to bring back The Pie Lady’s pies. She had been friends with the original Pie Lady, Lisa Helmick, who earned a loyal following in Fincastle for both her sweet and savory pies. When she moved away, she sold the business to Cindy Bailey, who ran the business for a short spell.

Meanwhile, Virginia and her husband, Erryn Barkett, bought the old pharmacy building in downtown Fincastle. The Barketts fixed it up and opened the Fincastle Café in 2019, with the intention of leasing the vacant pharmacy space next door. But Virginia kept thinking about those pies. She contacted the Baileys to purchase the Pie Lady’s equipment and recipes.

Fittingly, Virginia signed the papers to buy the business on Pi Day in 2019. Bailey hosted a “pie school” to teach Virginia and her son, Will, a budding chef and student at Virginia Tech, the recipes and signature crimping style. Virginia started selling her pies on the festival circuit, but as demand grew, she decided that the vacant space in her family’s building would make an ideal home for her pies. Will returned home to outfit a new kitchen and oversee pie production, and The Pie Shoppe officially opened in August 2020.

Enjoy a slice at one of the cozy café tables—there’s typically two or three savory varieties available, along with quiche and dessert pies—or buy whole frozen pies to take home for a stress-free weeknight dinner. On the savory side, best-sellers include chicken-and-vegetable and bacon-spinach-asiago (Virginia’s favorite). Try the smoky barbecue chicken, one of Will’s original creations that’s destined to be a sleeper hit. From the sweet selection, opt for the fan-favorite peanut butter pie, which eats like a frozen Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.

