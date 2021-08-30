Community by the Cup

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

RND Coffee’s expansion redefines downtown Vinton’s coffee shop experience.

× Expand Amy Tromp The Cortado

At RND Coffee, there’s always one drink that sparks devotion. For Richard “Pete” Peters, it was the vanilla latte, crafted with a house-made syrup bolstered with Madagascar vanilla bean.

Peters, Vinton’s town manager, began frequenting RND’s Wasena location with his coffee-shop-aficionado teenage daughter in the fall of 2019. He quickly came to appreciate the warm hospitality and inventive beverages that define the RND experience while getting to know owner Quincy Randolph. Soon after, Peters asked for a meeting to discuss RND’s potential expansion as part of Vinton’s continued revitalization plans.

“There are not a lot of coffee options [in Vinton] and none with a traditional café space where it’s open, [with] different tables and spaces that makes a welcoming [place] for individuals,” Randolph says. “We both agreed that Vinton could use a space like that.”

This fall, RND Coffee will fill that void with its house-roasted coffee, signature drinks and an expanded menu of creative café fare, while creating a welcoming community gathering place.

Peters says that, although the town of Vinton considered working with a national coffee shop chain, the preference was to partner with a new, local business that would complement the existing landscape of locally owned restaurants, including Farmburguesa, Macado’s, Dogwood Restaurant, New York Pizza and Our Daily Bread Bakery and Bistro.

“The town wants to be a partner with new businesses. It’s harder to establish relationships with a national franchise—there’s more of a disconnect,” Peters says. “The folks who operate businesses in town and who live in town, we like to have relationships with our pharmacist, our banker, our coffee shop.”

RND’s expansion project was briefly put on hold due to the pandemic, but Randolph is moving forward anew. RND’s Vinton location will be in Vinyard Station, a 12,000-square-foot, multi-business building that was once home to Vinton Motors, a car dealership that was owned and operated by the Vinyard family for more than 70 years. The building was long a cornerstone of downtown but sat vacant for over ten years before being purchased by Dale Wilkinson, president of The Wilkinson Group, who spearheaded the building’s redevelopment.

The town of Vinton and Roanoke County partnered on site improvements, adding landscaping and streetlamps. These modifications complement previous downtown improvement projects, including a new parking lot, sidewalks and hanging lights. RND will be in good company at Vinyard Station; Joe Goodpies, the building’s first tenant, anchors the space with a family-friendly pizzeria.

