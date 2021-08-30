Brew Ha Ha: The Brewpub Scene

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Take a page out of the founding fathers’ book and enjoy these three spots offering unique menu items paired with your favorite craft beers.

× Expand John Park Art of the Pub. Roanoke’s handful of brewpubs prove that the old-fashioned reimagined is often the highest kind of style.

At a time when Roanoke’s craft brew scene appeared to be reaching its zenith, the brewpub came to town. This old-fashioned idea has been reimagined 21st Century-style and is injecting a new and fun energy to the area’s local restaurant vibe. This Octoberfest, Roanokers have not only the myriad of local tap rooms available to them, but now have several options for celebrating brewpub-style as well.

Twisted Track

William Landry always knew craft brews and food were made to be together. Shortly after moving to Roanoke in 2005, the accountant-by-trade began home brewing and designing dozens of concept models for a brewpub-styled business.

“It just makes sense,” says Landry of the brewpub model. “It’s hundreds of years old. It pre-dates our country. It’s where our founding fathers met together.”

However old-fashioned the brewpub concept is, for Southwest Virginia, Landry was ahead of his time. Failing to win approval for his brewpub design, Landry tucked his dream away, but never abandoned it. In 2013, he became one of the founding brewers for Chaos Mountain Brewery.

After several years brewing at Chaos Mountain, Landry was ready to give his brewpub concept a second try. With over a decade of rapid brewery and restaurant growth in Roanoke, Landry found a warmer reception for his design. He met three other like-minded individuals: Rudy Lyon, John Hines and Toby Hagedorn.

Together they gained the approval needed and snagged the location occupied at the time by Soaring Ridge Brewery. Through connections at Chaos Mountain, Landry pulled in executive chef Amanda Ulrich to run the restaurant side of the brewpub. The team worked through much of the COVID-19 lockdowns. Then they took a leap of faith and opened Twisted Track in November 2020.

“That was really humbling,” says Landry of the sheer success of their opening. Twisted Track has been going strong ever since.

The Twisted Track owners have given Ulrich close to carte blanche in designing both the regular menu and the specials. Ulrich says she loves the challenge of creating foods to pair with Twisted Track’s craft brews.

Her excitement shows. Twisted Track’s menu is a happy selection of upscale pub foods to satisfy a wide range of expectations and appetites. There are certainly those traditional brewpub items like their homemade giant pretzel, bone in or boneless wings and traditional styled burgers.

But there are also pops of a little bit different, like the ahi tuna wonton tacos, a Mediterranean power bowl – my personal favorite – and chicken and waffles. No matter the food, traditional or pop, Ulrich imagines and creates every item with a culinary twist, staying true to the brewpub’s name and to her own unique vision of how good beer and good food should go together.

Three Notch’d

When Virginia’s largest independent craft brewery, Three Notch’d Brewing Company, was considering Roanoke to add to their small but growing fleet of Virginia brew locations, they knew instantly they would make it a brewpub. The Charlottesville-based craft brewery made a commitment from their inception to remain local to Virginia. They currently have four locations (at the time of this writing, a fifth is scheduled to open in late 2021). Of these, Charlottesville is where the brewery began and Roanoke, serve full menus.

“Roanoke’s downtown is gorgeous,” says Emily Laney, general manager for the Three Notch’d Roanoke location. “There is also a great network of [craft brew] folks in Roanoke. The craft brew culture here is very solid.”

