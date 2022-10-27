How Sweet It Is

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Six of Roanoke’s newest bakeries sling signature treats, from breakfast cake to vegan cookies.

Let’s face it, cookies and cakes never go out of style. But this time of year, we hit peak sweet-tooth cravings. Luckily, this is when bakers give their goodies seasonal spins and roll out holiday menus. Over the last couple years, the Roanoke area has seen a rise in baking businesses, so there’s more choice than ever when it comes to getting your sugar fix.

From breakfast cake to vegan s’mores cookies to over-the-top milkshakes, meet the sweet treats you need to seek out now and the bakers behind the goods.

Sweets by Shaneice

Baker: Shaneice Jones

Courtesy of Sweets by Shaneice Sweets by Shaneice is known for over-the-top milkshake creations, like this banana pudding inspired number.

Est: 2021

Claim to local fame: Shaneice Jones got her start in 2019 making custom 3D cakes. When she opened her downtown bake shop in late 2021, she quickly earned a reputation for her cheesecake cones, starring waffle cones with cream cheese filling and gourmet crunchy toppings and drizzles.

Signature sweet: Over-the-top milkshakes garnished with cupcakes.

Seasonal spin: For fall, look for a pumpkin pie shake laced with pumpkin spice and brown sugar cinnamon, capped off with a slice of pumpkin pie, and for winter, a peppermint milkshake garnished with peppermint bark.

Fun fact: Jones is a learn-by-watching baker and honed her design skills watching YouTube videos.

What’s next: Jones hopes to expand her reach by opening a second location and putting her cheesecake cones and cake slices on local restaurants’ dessert menus.

Where to find: Sweets by Shaneice at 501 Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke. Check social media for news and menu updates. Custom cakes and treats can be ordered at sweetsbyshaneice.com.

Sweets & Dreams Bakery

Baker: Rebecca Mastin

Est: 2021

Fun fact: Mastin received a degree in graphic design at James Madison University before completing the baking and pastry program at the Culinary Institute of America.

Signature sweets: Iced deep dish sugar cookies, featuring a thick layer of buttercream-meets-royal icing, and conchas, a Mexican sweet bread with a crackly, sugary topping.

Personal fave: Scratch-made marshmallows in flavors such as raspberry, cookies ‘n’ cream, and dill pickle for April Fool’s.

Holiday must-haves: Pre-order hot chocolate bombs and coffee creamer bombs in flavors such as s’mores and salted caramel; cake pops and truffles (hello, maple pecan); treat trays chockful of candy, truffles, fudge, brittle and marshmallows.

Where to find: Mastin makes regular appearances at West End Wednesdays at Golden Cactus Brewery and Sweet Donkey’s Morning Market. Pop-ups, menus and pre-orders are announced on Instagram and at sweetsanddreamsbakery.com.

Future dreams: Mastin hopes to open a bakery-café.

× Expand Courtesy of Sweets & Dreams Bakery Conchas, a Mexican sweet bread with a crackly, sugary topping, are one of baker Rebecca Mastin’s signatures.

Kind Baking Co.

Baker: Bryn McDaniel

Courtesy of Kind Baking Co Baker Bryn McDaniel loves utilizing seasonal produce in her baked goods.

Est: 2020

Where it all started: McDaniel started baking out of LEAP’s community kitchen and selling her cookies, banana bread and seasonal scones at the Grandin Village Farmers Market.

Signature sweet: Chocolate cream cookies, a chewy-crisp chocolate chip-esque cookie that’s equal parts buttery and chocolatey.

Holiday must-haves: Beautifully wrapped holiday boxes featuring an assortment of baked goodies such as cookies, scones and muffins, perfect for holiday entertaining or host gifts.

Eye on the pies: Seek out holiday pre-orders for occasion-worthy pies, like McDaniel’s signature chocolate chess pie that’s fashioned after a closely guarded family recipe.

Big news: McDaniel will open a retail shop in Wasena, next door to Bloom. She’s hiring two pastry chefs and will expand offerings to include artisan breads and new pastries like sourdough cinnamon buns, eclairs and seasonal tarts.

A walk on the savory side: For the new shop menu, McDaniel is recipe testing twists on southern staples, including a cornmeal biscuit.

Where to find: Kind Bake Shop at 1107 Main Street SW. Place custom cake orders at kindbakingcompany.com. Follow on social media for news and menu updates.

