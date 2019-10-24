How to Dine Well

The story below is from our November/December 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Restaurant pros share their top tips for dining like a VIP.

Some abide by the adage, “Living well is the best revenge.” In our restaurant-obsessed culture, it could be argued that “dining well” should be creed for living your best life. Going out to eat can be one of life’s great pleasures. But sometimes it seems as if there’s an unwritten playbook.

Like, have you ever gotten hung up on what to tip? Do you still feel a sense of foreboding when you’re handed a wine list? And how did that table score free dessert? Here are local hospitality pros’ top tips for dining like a VIP.

Make a better reservation.

Online reservations are quick, but take a moment to overshare. Include any food allergies or dietary restrictions and whether it’s a special occasion (you just might receive complimentary dessert!).

If you can’t get a reservation online, it’s worth calling the restaurant. Staff are privy to last-minute cancellations and can share the best time to snag a walk-in table.

You don’t ask, you don’t get.

Don’t like your table? Try asking for a different one. Chef Aaron Deal, the chef-owner of River & Rail, divulges that you might get an upgrade (though many restaurants often have their layout well-established).

And it pays to ask about off-menu items. Hunter Johnson, co-owner of Lucky and Fortunato, reveals that Lucky’s most popular cocktail has never been listed on the menu.

Forget the myth of “specials equal old food.”

Chefs often try a new dish out on special before adding it to the menu; other times, it’s a way to feature seasonal or unusual ingredients.

“We check with local suppliers several times each week and often find seafood and vegetables that may not be around long enough to go on the menu but make a fantastic special offering,” says Olivia Byrd, owner of Rockfish Food & Wine.

Send a dish back if you need to.

“If it isn’t prepared properly, is over-seasoned, cold or incorrect, send it back!” Deal says.

Johnson says the same applies for cocktails (like if it’s too sweet) and wine (if it tastes off, it could be because the bottle is corked, or contaminated with cork taint).

But don’t expect restaurants to comp a dish or drink unless it’s clearly the restaurant’s fault or the situation isn’t remedied by re-making the dish.

Order wine like a pro.

Navigating a wine list can be daunting, especially since restaurants organize them differently. Let staff know your price range and preferences, such as a region, grape varietal or style of wine. Or ask what the sommelier is particularly interested in; often, there is a region they are most excited about and sometimes those bottles have a lower mark-up.

If you and your companion are planning to have more than a glass each, ordering a bottle is a better value than by-the-glass. Can’t finish the whole bottle? Virginia is a “wine doggy bag” state, so ask for it to be re-corked and you can take it home!

