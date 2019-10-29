Your Favorite Restaurants: Our 2020 Dining Awards

by

The story below is from our November/December 2019 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

This list of winners is the result of thousands of hungry voters casting their ballots online at TheRoanoker.com in the summer of 2019. Thanks to all who took the time to let us know their favorite local spots in the region. Bon appetit!

Best Overall Restaurant

  • Platinum, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
  • Gold, The River & Rail Restaurant
  • Silver, Mac & Bob's Restaurant

Best New Restaurant (opened in last 18 months)

  • Platinum, Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Gold, FarmBurguesa
  • Silver, Los Amigos Bar & Grill

Top Chef

  • Platinum, Aaron Deal, The River & Rail Restaurant
  • Gold, Matthew Lintz, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
  • Silver, Stephen DeMarco, The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Best Overall Staff 

  • Platinum , Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
  • Gold, The River & Rail Restaurant
  • Silver, The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Best Fine Dining

  • Platinum, The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
  • Gold, Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine
  • Silver, Frankie Rowland's Steakhouse

Food Trend You Love

  • Platinum, Farm to Table
  • Gold, Food Trucks (TIE)
  • Gold, Small Plates/Tapas (TIE)

Hidden Gem

  • Platinum, Texas Tavern
  • Gold, FarmBurguesa
  • Silver, 2nd Helpings Cafe

Best Appetizers & Small Plates

  • Platinum, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
  • Gold, The River & Rail Restaurant
  • Silver, Blue Apron Restaurant and Red Rooster Bar

Best Salads

  • Platinum, Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
  • Gold, Montano’s International Restaurant
  • Silver, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Best Biscuits 

  • Platinum, Scratch Biscuit Company
  • Gold, The Roanoker Restaurant
  • Silver, Scrambled

Best Brunch

  • Platinum, The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center
  • Gold, The River & Rail Restaurant
  • Silver, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant 

Best Barbecue

  • Platinum, Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque
  • Gold, Wildwood Smokehouse
  • Silver, West Salem Barbecue

Best Barbecue (Chain/Franchise)

  • Platinum, Mission BBQ

Best Farm-To-Table Menu

  • Platinum, Local Roots: A Farm-to-Table Restaurant
  • Gold, The River & Rail Restaurant
  • Silver, Bent Mountain Bistro

Best Outdoor Dining

  • Platinum, Mac & Bob’s Restaurant
  • Gold, The Quarter (tie)
  • Gold, Village Grill (tie)

Best Pet-Friendly Patio

  • Platinum, Wasena City Tap Room & Grill
  • Gold, The Green Goat
  • Silver, Village Grill

Best Wings

  • Platinum, AllSports Café
  • Gold, Lews Restaurant
  • Silver, Mac & Bob's Restaurant

Best Fried Chicken

  • Platinum, The Homeplace Restaurant
  • Gold, The Roanoker Restaurant
  • Silver, Lucky Restaurant

Best Burgers

  • Platinum, Burger in the Square 
  • Gold, FarmBurguesa
  • Silver, Texas Tavern

Best Burgers (Chain/Franchise)

  • Platinum, Jack Brown’s

Best Pizza 

  • Platinum, New York Pizza
  • Gold, Grace’s Place Pizzeria
  • Silver, Benny Marconi's

Best Steaks 

  • Platinum, Frankie Rowland’s Steakhouse
  • Gold, The Great 611 Steak Company
  • Silver, Billy’s (TIE)
  • Silver, The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center (TIE)

Best Tacos

  • Platinum, Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje
  • Gold, Alejandro’s Mexican Grill
  • Silver, Tacos Rojas

Best Chili

  • Platinum, Texas Tavern 
  • Gold, Roanoke Weiner Stand
  • Silver, Martin's Downtown Bar & Grill (TIE)
  • Silver, Angelle's Diner (TIE)

Best Sandwiches

  • Platinum, Macado's
  • Gold, New Yorker Deli
  • Silver, Brambleton Deli

... for the full list of winners and more from our November/December 2019 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!