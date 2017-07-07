Red Jasmine: 10 Years of Flavorful Thai

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Red Jasmine has a decade of serving up delicious Thai cuisine.

× Expand John Park

Along Pollard street in downtown Vinton, a block from the new shining glass and orange public library, a small brick restaurant sits quiet and unassuming, nestled among other brick buildings of similar size and stature. The restaurant is named after a petite but abundant and powerfully fragrant flower with tropical Asian roots. Its owner—not surprisingly—is a woman much like her restaurant: small and unassuming until you spend time in her presence, eating the foods of her homeland.

Phasook “Noot” Lenoel grew up in Southeast Thailand about an hour and a half from Bangkok. When she was 26 and newly married, she immigrated to America—to Boston—for her husband’s (a Frenchman) work. Lenoel found a job at a local Thai restaurant, working the front of the house. After years as an employee and finding herself single again, Lenoel decided to open her own restaurant. She worked closely with her sister and brother-in-law—long-time Thai restaurant owners in Northampton, Massachusetts—on a location in Baltimore, Maryland. Lenoel even moved to Baltimore for a time. But red tape and legal negotiations dragged on. Eventually, Lenoel gave up the venture and moved back to Boston.

But the threesome didn’t give up. They kept scouring real estate across the country and happened upon an ad for a restaurant for sale in Roanoke. Lenoel’s siblings flew to Roanoke with only one requirement from Lenoel.

“Does it have a dishwasher?” she asked her brother-in-law. “If it does, I will take it.”

Besides the dishwasher, Lenoel found the restaurant charming with its long, curving brick bar and soda-shop stools. But the building seemed cursed. It had a string of owners—none lasting more than a year. She puts her head in her hands and laughs. “It made me nervous to think what might be wrong with this place!”

Opening Red Jasmine became a family affair. Lenoel’s mother came for six months, sitting in the corner, waving happily to customers when they’d walk in. Her sister and brother-in-law stayed eight years. Lenoel says she relied heavily on their decades of restaurant experience, especially when it came to the menu and ingredient sources. For cooking style, Lenoel hearkened back to the influences of her Chinese father and traditional Thai cooking.

“I grew up with good food. My father was very particular about eating good food—fresh food,” Lenoel says when describing her philosophy on using the best ingredients and fresh cooking for her restaurant.

Besides her ingredients and particular cooking style, Lenoel believes it is her secret sauces (especially her pad thai sauce) that sets her restaurant apart from other local Asian restaurants.

“Thai cooking is very complicated,” explains Lenoel. “Especially curry. There are different kinds of curry; each type takes different spices in different amounts to make it taste right.” Again, Lenoel attributes her traditional Thai upbringing for helping her understand the nuanced flavors of Thai curry.

