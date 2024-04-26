Sugar Rush

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Antojitos Daleyza brings Mexican ice cream, paletas and crave-worthy snacks to Plantation Road.

× Expand John Park Antojitos Daleyza, a Mexican snack and ice cream shop, boasts a menu to satisfy cravings both salty and sweet.

Ask a restaurant owner about their inspiration and chances are good that their concept originated with filling a void in the market, likely stemming from personal tastes. For Maria Rodriguez and Julio Gonzalez, who opened Antojitos Daleyza, a Mexican snack and ice cream shop in Roanoke last December, this niche was inspired by their own cravings—literally. Antojitos means small cravings, and there’s plenty on their snack shop menu to satisfy cravings both salty and sweet.

Expand John Park Co-owner Maria Rodriguez

The sweets portion of Antojitos Daleyza’s menu is largely inspired by Gonzalez’s love of ice cream. The freezer display cases are stocked with more than 40 flavors of Mexican ice cream, available by the scoop in cups, cones or waffle bowls, nestled into plastic boats for banana splits or stuffed into Conchas Locas (more on that in a moment). The ice cream, along with a couple dozen flavors of paletas, Mexican ice pops, are all sourced from La Mejor Michoacán, a specialty store in Greensboro the couple often frequented prior to opening their own shop. Rodriguez says that classic flavors like chocolate, vanilla and strawberry are always in demand, but you’d be remiss not to sample harder-to-find scoops that just might replace those standbys. Try the fan-favorite Nutella, yellow vanilla, which is richer and sweeter than regular vanilla, or mamey, a tropical fruit whose inherent creaminess yields an extra velvety texture.

Rodriguez’s favorite ice cream is inspired by its namesake snack cake, Gansito, which features strawberry jelly, cream, chocolate and sprinkles. Try Gansito stuffed in a concha, a traditional Mexican sweet bread, for a confection that eats like a Neapolitan-cake-meets-ice-cream-sandwich (Rodriguez recommends the strawberry concha for this combo). Popular paleta flavors include coffee with almonds or yogurt with strawberry and kiwi, but tropical numbers like pineapple, coconut or soursop are also in demand. Rodriguez’s preferred desserts are represented too, including crepes, fashioned after ones her mom used to make for her, as well as mini pancakes, both drizzled with Nutella and paired with slices of strawberries and bananas and ripples of whipped cream.

× 1 of 6 Expand John Park The Maruchan is a great comfort food option, with a ramen flavor of your choice, topped with street corn, nacho cheese, cotija, butter and hot sauce, along with chips such as Blue Takis, Fuego Takis or Spicy Tostitos. × 2 of 6 Expand John Park Gansito stuffed in a concha, a traditional Mexican sweet bread, eats like a Neapolitan-cake-meets-ice-cream-sandwich. × 3 of 6 Expand John Park The freezer display cases are stocked with more than 40 flavors of Mexican ice cream, available by the scoop in cups, cones or waffle bowls. × 4 of 6 Expand John Park × 5 of 6 Expand John Park Rodriguez’s preferred desserts are crepes or mini pancakes, drizzled with Nutella and paired with slices of strawberries and bananas and topped with whipped cream. × 6 of 6 Expand John Park Elote Chorreados shows off corn on the cob rolled in crushed Flaming Hot Cheetos. Prev Next

On the savory side, the scene-stealing Maruchan, a ramen dish that’s garnered the nickname “the volcano,” has quickly become a signature item. Rodriguez regularly had cravings for ramen when she was pregnant with her daughter, Daleyza, in whose memory the shop is named (Daleyza passed away in April 2023). Rodriguez had the idea to pair the instant noodles with elotes and chips as an homage to the Mexican street corn and chicharrons her mom used to sell at her dad’s recreational baseball games in Roanoke, where Rodriguez grew up. During menu R&D, Rodriguez discovered that elote ramen is a popular comfort food mash-up; her version includes a cup of noodles topped with street corn, nacho cheese, cotija, butter and Valentina hot sauce. Customize your cup with different Maruchan flavors, say spicy shrimp or chicken, as well as the chips that encircle the cup. The staff recommend Takis, either Blue Heat or Fuego, noting that the blue makes for particularly striking photos. My top pick is the Tostitos Xtra Flamin’ Hot, which provides a pleasant kick and a sturdy vessel for layering noodles, corn and cheese on top to create a composed bite.

Want to learn more about the tasty eats Antojitos Daleyza is dishing up? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our May/June 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!