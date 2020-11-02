The Sweet Life

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

o matter what’s happening in one’s life—and this year, it’s been a lot—it’s comforting to be able to count on the forward march of time marked by the changing seasons. This time of year heralds the advent of apple harvests, the return of pumpkin spice everything and the anticipation of holiday sweets and bread breaking. Though our celebrations may look different this year, local bakeries and eateries are still whipping up classic holiday treats and seasonal sweets. From cookies to cocktails, here’s where to find celebration-worthy treats—no matter the occasion.

Apples to Apples

Virginia grows more than 25 varieties of apples, making it one of the top apple-producing states. Throughout the season, you’ll find several varieties fit for snacking and baking at Jamison’s Orchards, including sweet-tart Grimes Golden, crisp Empire, juicy McIntosh or crisp-sweet Gala. Stock up on jars of apple butter and apple pie filling, too.

For a rustic take on apple pie, opt for Bread Craft’s apple galette. Pie dough is mounded with local apples spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg before the edges are folded around the filling to create an open-faced tart. Another take on apple desserts is Sidecar’s apple streusel, in which local apples seasoned with nutmeg, clove and cinnamon are baked under a blanket of puff pastry and served with vanilla ice cream.

If cake is more your thing, order the apple spice cake at Corbin’s Confections, a gluten- and nut-free bakery in Salem. The family favorite dessert is fashioned after co-owner Shana Brown’s grandmother’s applesauce cake recipe. Local apples are diced and folded into a batter laced with cinnamon, clove and allspice and studded with plump raisins, then baked until fragrant and tender (a raisin-free version is available, too).

Ask for a T&G at Alexander’s, and you’ll get a playful, apple-forward take on a champagne cocktail. It’s anchored by an orange-bitters-soaked sugar cube, topped with Albemarle CiderWorks’ Royal Pippin Cider. The single-variety cider is named for the Albemarle Pippin, an apple lauded for its well-balanced acidity and lush apple taste. The sparkling sipper is finished with a float of Bowman Brothers’ Virginia-made bourbon and garnished with a brandied cherry.

Pumpkin Spice

Everything

No matter your sentiment toward pumpkin treats, there’s no denying that the orange gourds signal fall. Neena’s Cupcakes’ pumpkin spice cupcakes, made with fresh minced pumpkin and frosted with a fluffy pumpkin-spice-laced cream cheese icing, could convert anyone to Team Pumpkin. Call to order or find them at The Dilly Dally market in Salem.

At Corbin’s Confections, discover a duo of pumpkin delights. There’s the aptly-named pumpkin pillows, in which super-soft pumpkin cookies sandwich a cream cheese icing filling, and fluffy pumpkin donuts coated in cinnamon-sugar. (Call ahead to order.)

On the Rise’s Teal Batson starts getting calls in August about her locally legendary pumpkin bars, which she’s made for more than 15 years. The sought-after bars, available at both bakery locations plus Wildflour Cafe at Towers through Thanksgiving, feature a buttery pecan crust, followed by a layer each of luscious pumpkin cheesecake, sweet cream cheese and pecan granola crumbles.

In addition to locally grown fruit, Jamison’s Orchards’ farm shop sells local treats, including pumpkin rolls crafted by Roselawn BakeShoppe. A thin layer of spongy pumpkin cake is rolled around a sweet cream cheese filling to create a sliceable treat that’s equally suited to holiday entertaining and afternoon snacking.

Do one better than pumpkin pie a la mode with a scoop of Pop’s Soda Bar’s pumpkin pie ice cream, in which pieces of pumpkin pie and marshmallow cream are swirled into spiced pumpkin ice cream.

