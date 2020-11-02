A-Z Dining in the Roanoke Valley

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

With so many local options to tickle your tastebuds, the alphabet never looked so delicious!

The end of 2020 is nearly here.

It’s been a tumultuous year for restaurants, which is why we decided to celebrate the many fantastic spots in the valley that make living in Roanoke a lot sweeter…and savory, too!

Let’s raise a glass and make a toast: To all our local restaurateurs, chefs, servers, bartenders and staff: Thank you for hanging in there, staying open and keeping us well-fed. May we Roanokers do as well supporting you in 2021 as you have in comforting us through 2020. Now, on to the celebration!

A is for … Appetizers. Try Frickles at Bernard’s Gastropub & Eatery, signature wings at 202 Social House, legendary spiral fries at Corned Beef and Co. and any app at Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company.

B is for … Burger in the Square, baked delights at On the Rise Bread Company, biscuits at Scratch, breakfast at Scrambled and brunch at Billy’s (especially their Bloody Mary bar).

C is for … Cookies at Full Moon’s Deli, and coffee at Mill Mountain, Sweet Donkey, Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Company and RND Coffee Lounge.

D is for … Delicatessens. The New Yorker on Williamson Road and R.T. Smith’s downtown. D is also for Daleville: Three Li’l Pigs Barbeque, Town Center Tap House and Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen and Wine Bar.

E is for … Ethnic. Travel the world without ever leaving town at Cuban Island Restaurant, Bamyan Afghan Cuisine, Falafel House and Red Jasmine Thai Cuisine.

F is for … Fine dining at Frankie Rowland’s, fried chicken at Lucky, fish tacos at Cabo Fish Taco and too many food trucks to name just a few!

G is for … Gnocchi at Table 50, goat pizza or the Greek wrap at The Green Goat and grilled cheese at Pop’s Ice Cream and Soda Bar.

H is for … Hollins, where you’ll find Hollywood’s, Lews Restaurant and Angelle’s Diner.

I is for … Ice cream at Blue Cow, Kippy’s Kustard and Katie’s, too. I is also for Indian food: Taaza Indian Cuisine in Grandin Village and Nawab Indian Cuisine downtown.

J is for … Japanese fare at Ben Gui Sushi, Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse and Ike’s Kitchen, plus jerk chicken at Caribbica Soul and Jersey Lily’s Roadhouse for classic American fare.

K is for … Korean at Wonju Korean and Hanu Truck Restaurant. K is also for kid-friendly at Famous Anthony’s, Bellacino’s and the Great 611 Steakhouse.

L is for … Local Roots for farm-to-table meals, and Little Green Hive smoothies. And don’t forget live music at Martin’s, Montano’s and Blue 5!

M is for … Mediterranean. Athens Corner Grill, AlyBaba, Bethlehem’s Restaurant & Grocer, Petra’s Mediterranean Grill, Veranda Bistro, Zorba’s Small World Café and Cedar’s Lebanese.

