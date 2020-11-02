Next Course

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Roanoke’s restaurants show what it takes to survive.

Think back to early March. Whispers of an unheard of virus had begun circling the globe. Though it seemed far away, Roanoke’s restaurants were listening.

“I would say that I freaked out,” FarmBurguesa co-owner Kat Pascal remembers. “Jimmy, not so much.”

FarmBurguesa had recently opened a second location in Roanoke’s Grandin Village. Couple Jimmy Delgado and Kat Pascal, with Pascal’s brother Andres Pascal and wife Ashley Overbay, own the Grandin Village and Vinton burger spots.

Pascal recalls asking: “What are we going to do? Do we have to close down?

“We were all hanging on to that hope Jimmy had.” He was saying: “I think we’re going to be okay, we just have to make some changes.”

Really, no one had any idea.

In the months that followed, millions would lose their jobs — nationwide, 5.5 million restaurant positions vanished by April’s end. Experts estimate that in the next year 20% of independently owned restaurants could close for good.

The unthinkable descended across the globe: famed French bakeries rushed to sell the contents of their storerooms before locking their doors, craft distilleries pivoted to produce hard-to-find hand sanitizer, celebrity chefs put laid-off restaurant servers to work growing food in urban gardens.

Closer to home, Virginia Employment Commission data show that restaurant workers were the hardest hit group of employees in the Roanoke Valley, with 5,405 food industry workers filing for unemployment in the first six weeks of the pandemic. By July, Virginia’s leisure and hospitality sector had shed 91,300 jobs or 22.3% of its workforce, compared with July 2019.

And yet, most of the region’s restaurants have survived. Amid shifting government regulations and fluttering customer demand, Roanoke-area eateries did whatever it took to keep the lights on:

Downtown Roanoke’s Bread Craft creating make-your-own cinnamon bun kits for pickup or delivery.

The Village Grill closed its doors for six weeks but staff volunteered to cook donated food for area kids, through a partnership with the Humble Hustle Company.

When Pop’s Ice Cream and Soda Bar in Grandin Village reopened July 1, they’d constructed a counter at their front door for sliding milkshakes and grilled cheese sandwiches to customers.

And when protests of police killings focused the country’s attention on racism, downtown Roanoke’s Fortunato joined with Wasena’s Roasters Next Door in a bake sale to raise money for the Black Lives Matter organization.

Some brave restaurants even launched openings: Salty’s Lobster & Co. in downtown Roanoke, Hang 10 Hawaiian Ice and Cream in Wasena, Old Southwest Bar and Grill and Grandin Village’s Jolly Grape. A few shuttered their doors for good, most notably, Wall Street Tavern in Roanoke’s City Market Building.

Many restaurants — including FarmBurguesa and The Village Grill — had employees test positive for coronavirus. That meant closing, testing workers, and getting the health department’s okay to open again.

Bumpy as it’s been, 2020 has shown the resiliency and creativity of the region’s restaurants — who created patios out of parking lots, adapted new technology on the fly and rethought every menu item for portability and profitability.

“It is exhausting,” says The River and Rail’s general manager Aaron Deal. “We’ve been working twice as hard to make half as much money and it’s not over yet.”

Here’s a look at how three local restaurants forged ahead in one of the most heart-wrenching years in memory.

Using What You’ve Got

For South Roanoke’s Sweet Donkey Coffee, good timing smoothed the transition to to-go orders after Governor Northam mandated restaurants shut their dining spaces by March 25.

Co-owner Dustin Eshelman had been in conversations for a year with an online ordering app, then known as Cloosiv and now rebranded as Odeko. She was interested but hadn’t locked in. As the coronavirus drumbeat sounded louder every day, Eshelman remembered her Cloosiv contact.

“I called him and I said: ‘I think now would be a good time,’ ” Eshelman remembers. “We were able to launch it the next day.”

Customers could order, pay and schedule a pickup without walking into the restaurant.

“I knew that if we shut our doors, we would change people’s behavior. People would find a new place to go,” Eshelman says. “We never closed. Not one hour. We were able to roll quickly and stay busy.”

As restrictions eased, Sweet Donkey benefited from the porch, patio and yard that wrap around the restaurant. By mid-May, Sweet Donkey moved picnic tables six feet apart and invited customers to enjoy orders outside. Soon, the coffee shop’s beloved Friday night events returned. Patrons were asked to stay seated, leave small children at home and forego reusable cups. But Sweet Donkey’s Friday Food Truck N Tunes was one of the first community events back on the calendar.

“We’re not anywhere near the volume we once had, but it’s an opportunity for people to get out of the house and listen to some live music,” she says.

Eshelman is worried about what happens when the fire pit and heaters can no longer entice customers to linger. Aside from reserving meeting spaces, Sweet Donkey is not planning to seat customers inside this winter.

“We’re just one giant experiment right now,” she says.

Making Opportunities

As one of Roanoke’s finest dining establishments, The River and Rail’s shift from picturesque platings to compostable to-go boxes required rethinking every step of their operation.

In a matter of days, the South Roanoke bistro swapped herb-topped scallops for mac and cheese, embracing a family meal program that was better suited for take-out. They served barbecue and burger kits and sold uncooked cuts of meat — locally-raised steaks, house-made sausages, smoked pork chops.

The restaurant looked for any opportunity to connect local food providers with customers. For a time, The River and Rail became a pickup location for Thornfield Farm vegetables. They sold dried goods like grits and even hand-cut ice cubes. The restaurant drafted its first kids menu, complete with chicken tenders and a Virginia-grown apple.

“All of a sudden we’ve got four or five things,” Deal explains. “Each one was adding a little bit to the bucket in terms of keeping us going.”

