Waste Not, Want Not

How local food and beverage pros are tackling the restaurant food waste problem.

Restaurants operate on thin margins, so it’s no wonder that chefs find thrifty and creative ways to maximize ingredients in order to reduce costs and waste. Still, restaurant food waste is a problem. Results from a 2014 study by the Food Waste Reduction Alliance revealed that nearly 85% of unused food in American restaurants ends up being thrown away.

Here in Roanoke, independent food business owners have made concerted efforts to reduce food waste and their restaurant’s footprint, particularly as takeout operations have increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From chefs to caterers, bartenders to baristas, local hospitality pros share how they’re tackling the restaurant waste problem plus tips for cooking smarter with scraps at home.

Championing Composting

Since Sharon Ponce opened Little Green Hive in 2013, she’s championed composting. Between the two locations, this amounts to 460 pounds per week of composted coffee grounds and smoothie and juice fruit scraps, destined for fertilizer at Sister Nettle Bed & Breakfast and local farms.

River & Rail’s chef-owner, Aaron Deal, is also a compost devotee. Two years ago, he implemented a composting program to benefit local farmers. As each cook prepares ingredients, plant-based scraps and eggshells go into a five-gallon bucket at their station before being combined into larger receptacles.

“It’s cool to see the amount of food not going into the regular garbage with everything else,” Deal says. “I feel good about the fact that it’s being used to grow food.”

Composting isn’t limited to brick-and-mortar spots. Madison Ruckel, owner of food truck Mama Jean’s Barbecue, composts scraps such as cabbage, potatoes and Brussels sprouts, which he then uses to grow fresh chilies for his barbecue sauces and rubs. Shaqueena Snyder, who runs catering company Queen’s Vegan Café, composts scraps from her plant-based menu including avocado shells and pits, banana peels and citrus peels, which she donates to a local farmer friend.

Setting Zero-Waste Goals

Much of reducing restaurant food waste comes down to conscientious ordering. Snyder says that as a caterer, she has the benefit of ordering just what she needs for an event. For Rock & Roll Diner’s Charlie Hamill, not over-purchasing means “trying to be ahead of the curve and seeing what’s trending.” Another way he reduces waste while shoring up his bottom line is menu cross-utilization—if he’s ordering bell peppers, for example, they’ll appear in at least three dishes (a good tip to remember for at-home meal planning, too).

A focused menu of burgers means that dialed-in ordering comes naturally to FarmBurguesa’s co-founders Kat Pascal and Jimmy Delgado. But their zero-waste mission also extends to reducing water waste. There are no utensils, beer mugs or wine glasses, and burgers are served on wax paper atop a reusable plastic plate, resulting in so few dishes they haven’t needed to hire a dishwasher.

Reusing Scraps Smartly

Repurposing food scraps is a creative and cost-effective way to reduce waste. It’s partly why Diane Elliot’s farm-to-table restaurant, Local Roots, has been awarded this year’s Green Restaurant of the Year by the Virginia Green Travel Association. Chef Niall Coffey pickles chard stems to serve with cheese and charcuterie plates, and fruit and veggie scraps are made into syrups and shrubs for the bar.

Elliot also describes Local Roots as a nose-to-tail eatery. Meat trimmings from beef, bison and pork are made into sausage, meatloaf and terrines; bones are simmered to make stocks; and cuts like lamb neck, oxtail and beef tongue take starring turns in entrees.

At Fortunato, chef Jeff Farmer is a proponent of using the whole animal, too. Meat scraps are turned into sausage, rendered guanciale is used for cooking, and chicken bones are made into stock. But he’s also found ways to use up unsold bread by drying it out and pulverizing it into the breadcrumbs used to make lamb meatballs, coat fried fare and top pasta dishes and sometimes pizza.

At River & Rail, fish bones and seafood shells are repurposed into stock, sauces and bisques. Leftover citrus juice from the bar goes into vinaigrettes and sauces, while spent citrus from the kitchen are transformed into bar bitters, syrups or tinctures. Bar manager Shane Lumpp once infused gin with dehydrated mushroom scraps for a savory cocktail and recently fermented pineapple pulp into tepache, a refreshing Mexican drink.

At RND Coffee Lounge, leftover coffee is one of the biggest waste culprits. Co-owners and brothers Quincy and Steffon Randolph are experimenting with making coffee ice cubes to give drinks extra coffee flavor without diluting them. At home, Quincy suggests turning leftover coffee into a luxurious coffee syrup to drizzle over cake, glaze pork chops or give tomorrow’s cup an extra kick.

