A Foundation of Abundance

Los Amigos adds a second location, this time to Smith Mountain Lake, creating generous helpings of both delicious food and beautiful settings.

Smith Mountain Lake has added a new restaurant to its lakeside offerings. And though it debuted at a most imperfect time, Los Amigos is proving to be the perfect fit for its new digs.

Jimmy Santos moved to Roanoke from Honduras in 2000, when he was 20 years old. He came to be with his family and quickly made the restaurant world his own. Santos worked in every facet of dining, from dishwashing to management. He spent time in Virginia Beach and Greenville, South Carolina, always with an eye for observing and a mind for learning, no matter what position he occupied.

In 2017, while managing a restaurant in Roanoke, Santos met Billy Orr, a local contractor and entrepreneur. The two discovered they had a mutual love for Latin American inspired food and a desire to see this cuisine find new levels of expression. After a week-long cooking frenzy in Santos’s kitchen where Santos wowed Orr with his culinary prowess, the two committed to a partnership and finding Santos’s cuisine a home.

Los Amigos–“the friends”–opened its first location in 2018 on Brambleton Avenue. Within months, Santos and Orr were looking for a larger location. In June 2019, they moved to Towers Shopping Center. Not only was their new place bigger, it had a large outdoor patio for extra seating–a feature Santos says in hindsight was a complete gift.

“I thank God every day for the vision to find a new location,” says Santos, reflecting on how their outdoor spaces–both at Towers and Smith Mountain Lake–would become a lifeline during the worldwide pandemic no one saw coming.

The Los Amigos Towers location had only been open five months when Santos received a phone call from the management of Crazy Horse Marina at Smith Mountain Lake. They knew Santos from his prior work managing the restaurant located there, and asked if he would be interested in taking it over. Before saying yes, Santos insisted they come to Roanoke and eat at Los Amigos. He wanted them to know exactly the quality of food, service and atmosphere they would be adding to their establishment.

On January 1, 2020, Santos and Orr took over the Smith Mountain Lake restaurant. After extensive remodeling work both inside and out, the second location of Los Amigos was ready to open. They chose March 16, 2020. It was an overwhelming and happy reception.

“We had a great response,” says Santos of their opening week. “Everyone was so glad we were here. I know this community from when I worked here before. So, it was lots of hugs and welcoming.”

One week later, Los Amigos, along with every other restaurant in Virginia, was ordered to close their doors. Santos says he was in shock. But his view of the COVID-19 pandemic was not without hope.

“I remember I sat down over in that corner,” says Santos pointing to a table and chairs set against a wall of windows. “And I looked out at the lake and said, ‘You know what? I’ve come so far for this. I’m not going to give up.’ In Honduras, people are always adjusting to the situation in front of them. They don’t have a lot. Every day they have to take as it comes. So, this COVID-19? I think, we have food, we can feed our staff, we’re still alive. This makes me very happy.”

