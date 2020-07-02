The Big Cheese

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Cheese slaw is Roanoke's unsung claim to culinary fame.

“Have you ever heard of cheese slaw?” has become my opening line when I meet new people.

For the uninitiated, I explain that cheese slaw is like pimento cheese’s long-lost cousin, a mixture of coarsely shredded Swiss cheese, chopped green onions, banana peppers and pickled jalapeño peppers, bound together with mayonnaise.

I first sampled cheese slaw at Fork in the Market in downtown Roanoke, where it added a creamy, tangy kick and cooling foil to a snappy, juicy hotdog. Cheese slaw is a versatile condiment, but also an entertaining-ready dip and bona fide sandwich spread. I’m also declaring it Roanoke’s unheralded claim to culinary fame.

If you Google cheese slaw, there’s a Wikipedia entry that suggests that cheese slaw is a salad or side dish made with cheddar, carrot, mayo and sometimes cabbage, that originated in Broken Hill in NSW Australia. But that’s not our cheese slaw.

For cheese slaw as we know it here in Roanoke, most hits lead back to Lib Wilhelm, a revered local caterer. Wilhelm served cheese slaw in a hollowed-out cabbage, fanning out the outer leaves to create a serving vessel for the dozens of parties and events she catered throughout her business’s decades-long run. Her dipping implement of choice were corn chip scoops.

Fork in the Market and Fork in the Alley owner Dave Trinkle says that cheese slaw has been on his restaurants’ menus from day one, where it can be added as a topping to burgers, hot dogs and salads, or ordered in custom hot dog creations like the Astro Dog, where the cheese slaw is scattered with sliced black olives.

Trinkle discovered cheese slaw at his parents’ cocktail parties in the 70’s and 80’s, though he recalls them using a caterer named Harrison Hale. It’s hard to determine who was the first to serve cheese slaw, but most people associate cheese slaw with Wilhelm.

Cheese slaw is so synonymous with Wilhelm that it’s even mentioned in her obituary in the Roanoke Times. And her recipe has been memorialized in the Junior League cookbook “Oh My Stars! Recipes That Shine” as “Lib Wilhelm’s Cheese Slaw.”

But a lesser known secret is that though the recipe calls for mayonnaise, Wilhelm actually used Miracle Whip.

“She loved Duke’s mayonnaise, but she did not put it in cheese slaw,” says Elaine “Lainy” Wilhelm, Ms. Wilhelm’s daughter-in-law, who has made the recipe so many times she could do so with her eyes closed. “I’ve never used Miracle Whip at all, but it really does make it real tart, it really does make it have a ‘you don’t know what’s in it’ [quality].”

The cookbook is where Paula Skulina, of the Virginia-based lifestyle blog Sweet Pea, discovered cheese slaw. In a blog post that includes Wilhelm’s recipe, she heralds cheese slaw as “a favorite summer dip.”

Indeed, there’s no better time to try cheese slaw than in summer. It’s a picnic-ready dip to pair with crackers and crudité and an excellent match for grilled fare like burgers and hot dogs, or even corn on the cob. I suspect it’d make an excellent upgrade to plain mayo in juicy tomato sandwiches.

