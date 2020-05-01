Small Batch, Big Taste

The story below is an excerpt from our May/June 2020 issue, on newsstands now. For the full story (and more like it) Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Crafteria is a foodie shopper’s delight and a lunch destination in the making. (Be sure to check their social media for CV-19 schedule updates.)

× Expand Layla Khoury-Hanold Allegheny Treenware’s handmade wooden kitchen utensils embody Appalachia’s craft heritage.

If you’re a BreadCraft regular, you’ve likely noticed the bold letters spelling out ‘Crafteria’ along the façade of the building a couple doors down at 16 West Church Avenue. Or perhaps spotted the sidewalk sandwich board heralding Crafteria as a maker’s market with goods from 60 craftspeople. Some of those goods include locally made food.

Mark Ferguson, who co-founded Crafteria with Alex Dykes, explains that the building was previously an S&W Cafeteria, but that subsequent restaurants had failed to maximize the dining room’s large footprint. He knew that their concept would need to complement existing businesses, including Little Green Hive, a coffee shop, Wok n Roll Kitchen, an Asian-inspired fast-casual eatery, and The Vintage Vault, a record shop.

Ferguson had an inkling that locals would be receptive to a maker’s market given popular independent craft events such as Early Bird and RIOT Rooster.

“Roanoke has a farmer’s market that’s been there since the city’s inception. It’s in the DNA of Roanoke to buy locally grown food, locally crafted goods,” Ferguson adds. “We are part of Appalachia, which was an isolated region for centuries. People had to make things. So, it’s really part of our heritage.”

The first booth you’ll encounter embodies that spirit wholly. It’s inspired by Ferguson’s blog, “The Revivalist: Word from the Appalachian South.” The products range in style from traditional to contemporary, but each item tells a story. Stick Candles’ beeswax candles are made in Highlands, North Carolina using molds fashioned from twigs. A Mason jar filled with handmade wooden utensils are from a company called Allegheny Treenware, which was founded by a West Virginia couple who met in the coal mines. A whimsical tea towel depicting an apple stack cake reads “Mamaw’s got stacks, on stacks, on stacks.”

“It’s a layered cake that has to set for at least 24 hours, so the layers get moist,” Ferguson explains. “It’s an old Appalachian recipe that’s finding a new life.”

The movement toward celebrating Appalachian foodways is underscored in the booth’s array of cookbooks, including titles such as Smokehouse Ham, Spoon Bread & Scuppernong and Smoke, Roots, Mountain, Harvest.

Just past the Appalachian Revival booth is ‘The Pantry,’ with displays of small-batch Southern goods. From Asheville, you’ll find bags of Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn (beware: the pimento cheese flavor is habit-forming), bean-to-bar chocolate from French Broad Chocolate and tins of Spicewalla’s freshly ground spices, which flew off Crafteria’s shelves when it was named to Oprah’s 2019 Favorite Things List.

Stock up on nut butters from Big Spoon Roasters in Durham, North Carolina; cocktail bitters from Raleigh’s Crude Bitters; ramp vinegar from Lindera Farms in Marshall, Virginia; and AR’s Hot Southern Honey from Richmond. From Roanoke food artisans, look for Storied Goods’ flavored sugar cubes and LilyHemp’s hemp and CBD products, all of which are made in Crafteria’s commercial kitchen in the back of the space.

“I’ve lived here my whole life, but I just discovered [Crafteria] at Christmas,” one shopper says. “[It’s] my new Saturday-afternoon-go-get some-cool-stuff-store.”

Crafteria is creating a hub for local craftspeople and food artisans, but Ferguson and Dykes’ vision is also centered on building community.

