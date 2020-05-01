A Win-Win for All at Tizzone

The story below is an excerpt from our May/June 2020 issue, on newsstands now. For the full story (and more like it) Subscribe Today. Thank you!

From the food on your table to the friendly staff, Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen and Wine Bar presents an experience unlike any other.

Stephanie Rogol, owner of Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen and Wine Bar, readily admits cooking is not among her personal talents. Yet, she is the owner of four successful restaurants.

How does this happen? The answer is simple. Rogol has a passion for growing strong, vibrant communities; and a genius for wielding the power of dining to achieve her goal.

Rogol is a native New Yorker. She grew up on “the Island” as she calls Long Island, New York. She attended college in Manhattan, became a computer engineer and went to work for IBM. She lived in Florida through the 1980s, and then moved to Blacksburg, Virginia in 1990 hoping for a change in scenery and lifestyle. This was when she began exploring restaurant ownership.

“It was an overnight failure,” says Rogol frankly of her first restaurant venture.

Around the same time, Rogol discovered the concept of conscious capitalism, an alternative to traditional capitalism. It’s a term coined by John Mackey, founder and C.E.O. of Whole Foods. Conscious capitalism challenges the notion that a business’s ultimate purpose is making money.

Rather, every business has a higher calling; a reason for existing and flourishing beyond itself. A business’s true purpose, says the conscious capitalist, is to inspire, engage and energize its stakeholders.

Rogol was hooked. She became a student of Mackey’s ideas and began implementing principles of conscious capitalism into her restaurant ventures. She identified her stakeholders: the society around her, partners, investors, customers and employees (coined SPICE in conscious business lingo).

But Rogol went further. For her, everyone and everything which touches her business is a stakeholder, thus her responsibility for helping to flourish.

“When you really think about it, even the environment is a stakeholder,” says Rogol, who recently bought farmland outside of Daleville with the goal of growing all her restaurants’ produce. “Everything is a stakeholder. When you understand this, you understand the importance of a win-win mentality.”

In essence, Rogol’s steadfast commitment to “win-win” is the reason Tizzone exists. Shortly after opening Town Center Tap House in 2013, a neighborhood bar and grill located in Daleville’s Town Center, Rogol recognized the community’s need for a dining alternative to Tap House’s more free-wheeling, family-friendly gathering hole. Beyond this, creating Tizzone offered employees (especially kitchen staff) from her other restaurants the opportunity to expand their skills, change work environments or move into a management position.

“I work hard to create a healthy work environment,” says Rogol. “I try hard to help my employees and managers live healthy lives and keep them in a place of growing. My mentoring them keeps me growing, too.”

Words that come to mind when I think of Tizzone are: generous and hearty. It begins the moment you walk through the door with ample space between tables and immediate attention from the the hostess and wait staff.

Entrée portions are large, easily enough for two. Rogol says this is purposeful. She wants people to share if they want or have leftovers for taking home. Then there is the homemade tiramisu on the house for first time guests. It’s Rogol’s way of saying “thank you” for choosing Tizzone.

