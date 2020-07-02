Dining Nostalgia with Local Celebrities

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

We talk with local celebrities about their favorite old haunts and the places they look forward to eating at again soon.

If 2020 has taught us anything, it is to cherish the everyday luxuries of life in the ‘Noke, particularly dining at any one of our area’s incredible local restaurants. With this in mind, we asked some of Roanoke’s long-time, local celebrities to take a trip down dining memory lane. They shared their favorite Roanoke dining haunts from the past, places they are eager to dine at once again, and what, if anything, their old favorites and new favorites have in common.

Waynette Anderson

Since 2006, Waynette Anderson has been the owner and president of Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges, which she built herself the year prior. The Hampton, Virginia native has called Roanoke “home” for 27 years now. And while she admits to missing the beach, Anderson loves Roanoke for its “big, little city” feel, and–more importantly–the community she’s discovered here.

“I miss Metro. I really liked the “big city” atmosphere there. I also liked the bar and open design format. It was unique.

“I’m looking forward to dining at Table 50. I love the consistent quality of the food and the interesting chef features. It’s an affordable upscale dining experience. Plus they keep the wine pricing very reasonable and offer a wide selection of quality wines. The staff is amazing and they always make you feel so special.

“I don’t really think there is a similarity between the two places. They are two very different dining experiences.”

Larry Davidson

Larry Davidson is the third generation owner of Davidsons men’s clothier, owned and operated by the Davidson family since 1910. Davidson has been active in a number of service organizations in Roanoke. He currently serves as president of the Market Building Foundation Board. Davidson and his wife, Janice, have lived in the top floor loft space above his Jefferson Street store for the past 12 years. They have witnessed the rebirth of downtown and love being a part of its energetic vibe.

“My favorite eating spot has always been Janice’s restaurant. My wife is an excellent cook. During our extended time at home [this year], Janice has found personal comfort in being even more creative in the kitchen. This has definitely been to my great benefit.

“For years my father and I would alternate weeks taking each other out for dinner on Wednesday evenings. We particularly enjoyed eating outside. We’d opt for a location where we could watch the sunset, or be where my father could speak with people flowing past us. Together, we’d enjoy local restaurants: Rockfish, Local Roots, Athens, Taaza, Wildflower, Carlos, Billy’s, Montano’s, Café Asia and Table 50.

“To help support the local restaurants over these past several months, Janice and I have enjoyed take out from Bernard’s, River and Rail, Cabo Fish Taco, and more. We’ve gone for ice cream at Blue Cow and even enjoyed the meals and Saturday market at the Shenandoah Club, though we are not members.

“We’re looking forward to half-priced burgers at Martin’s on Monday nights, the octopus and beet appetizer at Fortunato, Billy’s blackened mahi-mahi and the goat cheese salad and seared scallops from Table 50.”

Eric Fitzpatrick

Outside of the five summers spent painting and teaching art in Italy, award-winning artist Eric Fitzpatrick has always lived in Roanoke. He travels a great deal for his work. And while he finds it thrilling to paint on location in Tuscany, the Greek Isles, Mexico, Maine and more, Fitzpatrick loves coming home to the beauty, mountains and culture of his hometown. “I love this place,” says Fitzpatrick, “and I hope it shows in my work.”

“My favorite restaurant no longer in existence is Norberto’s Italian Ristorante over in Grandin Village. Their chicken saltimbocca was something special! I also loved the coziness and atmosphere. It was small enough that it felt communal...like family.

“I can’t wait to get back to Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine. I love the vistas, and the frango tropical with fried bananas! And the bread, which I could be perfectly happy with as an entrée.

“The things I find common to Norberto’s and Carlos would be the exotic dishes, great atmosphere and the feeling when there, that you had gotten out of your daily life and into a special experience. This is a wonderful treat for one who–for the most part–does not cook.”

Read more from local celebrities Anita Price and Brent Watts in our latest issue!

END OF PREVIEW: To read more from our July/August 2020 issue, Subscribe Today. Thank you for supporting local journalism!