A Wholesome Experience

Whether you seek fine dining or a casual atmosphere, Bernard’s is a welcome addition to downtown Roanoke’s restaurant scene.

One of the best things about Roanokers is they’re always ready to welcome one more place for folks to gather around food. Enter Bernard’s Gastropub, one of downtown’s newest, and most welcome, additions.

Jon and Lindsay Bernard are no strangers to Roanoke’s downtown restaurant scene. Jon, a Danville native and graduate of Johnson and Wales Charlotte, has been running prominent downtown kitchens since he moved to Roanoke in 2015. Lindsay, who grew up in the Valley, has been part of Roanoke’s restaurant scene for years, mostly in front of the house operations.

The couple met through downtown work connections and shared similar ideas and aspirations when it came to the restaurant world. So, when the Jefferson Street location came available, they went for it.

“This is our first restaurant; first business. We’re green as grass,” says Jon, and then grins in a way that reveals the wild thrill of it all.

One of the first challenges the new owners faced was renovating the building. Everything had to be stripped “dirt to ceiling,” as Jon describes; literally, the flooring was taken out, revealing the Roanoke dirt beneath it.

Only then could the Bernards transform the narrow, hallway-like space into an upscale, yet comfortable atmosphere where customers feel part of a larger gathering while still maintaining some intimacy at their own table.

Part of the transformation process included making choices about what would be included, and what wouldn’t. For the Bernards, dining space won over food storage. This makes grocery shopping an everyday essential.

“Shopping every day was part of the plan, anyway,” says Jon. “I like to hand pick my produce. We buy locally grown produce whenever we can. And having our meat and seafood shipped fresh multiple times a week is a must.”

Besides this, the Bernards created a menu that demands freshness.

“When we wrote the menu, we didn’t take it easy on ourselves,” says Jon.

The menu is a combined collage of the couple’s restaurant experiences, adding Bernard’s identity to each thing. Jon and Lindsay make everything from scratch: cutting fries, grinding meat and making their own corned beef, pastrami and dressings. Originally, they planned on changing the menu seasonally, but customers’ overwhelming positive response altered their plans.

Eating at Bernard’s is an easy, “Yes.” There’s a sort of magic brewing there making it a great place for any occasion. Want a casual lunch with friends? Or a place for closing the deal? Celebrating something? Craving comfort? Want to dress up and dine fine? Or, wear jeans and have a burger? Or, add pearls to your denim and indulge in both?

Go to Bernard’s.

