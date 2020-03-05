What's the Buzz on Mead?

The story below is from our March/April 2020 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

This fermented honey wine is the next big thing in craft beverage.

Sitting at a table inside The Hive, Blacksnake Meadery’s Roanoke tasting room, I watch as co-owner Steve Villers pours a golden elixir called Sweet Virginia into a glass. When I take a sip, I’m pleasantly surprised by its floral aroma and slightly herbal finish.

“This is mead?” I think to myself.

It’s a far cry from what one might associate with mead: Vikings hoisting steins, Beowulf’s mead hall or Hagrid ordering a round at the Three Broomsticks in Harry Potter. Mead, wine made from honey, is the world’s oldest fermented beverage but thanks to a renewed interest in mead making, it’s no longer a drink of yore. (The fact that it’s gluten-free is also a boon to its rising popularity.)

According to the American Mead Makers Association, the number of commercial meaderies in the U.S. increased from 30 in 2003, to 200 in 2013, and nearly 300 as of early 2016. Producers like Blacksnake Meadery, which Villers founded in Dugspur with his wife Joanne in 2006, and Atheling Meadworks, established by Stephen Ausband in 2019, are giving modern mead its due here in Roanoke.

“People hear ‘honey’ and think they don’t like mead because it’s sweet,” Villers says. “There’s a lot of variety; [there’s] something for everyone. It’s as diverse as the people who make it.”

There are around a dozen different styles of mead, varying in sweetness, finish and alcohol content (ranging from six to 18%). Because of honey’s high sugar content (it’s around 80%), it can’t ferment on its own, so mead makers, called mazers, dilute it with water and add yeast to make it ferment like wine.

Dry meads, or those with no residual sugar, call for more dilution, while sweet meads call for less dilution. Traditional meads are considered semi-sweet, including Blacksnake’s Sweet Virginia. Other common styles include melomels, which are brewed with fruit, such as Atheling Meadworks’ blackberry-forward Shield Maiden. Metheglins are crafted with herbs and spices, such as Blacksnake’s Ginger Bee Brew, made with Virginia-grown ginger and lime.

In addition to the style of mead and each mazer’s approach, a mead’s characteristics vary depending on the honey. Honey’s terroir—informed by various nectar sources including blossoms, fruits and herbs—gives mead nuanced aromas and flavors in the same way that grapes’ terroir does for wine.

“It’s surprising the complexity you can get out of mead with very simple ingredients because of the complexity of the honey,” Ausband says. “You can use the same recipe, the same everything and the variation of honey will give you a huge difference in the final product.”

Atheling’s meads are made with raspberry blossom honey, whose bright floral qualities especially shine in the citrus-leaning Lyres Song. Ausband is currently fermenting a pyment (a melomel brewed with grapes) using Virginia wildflower honey. Next, he plans to produce a limited-edition mead using robust, earthy Italian chestnut honey.

... for the rest of this story and more from our March/April 2020 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!