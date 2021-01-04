Wrapped, Sealed and Delivered

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A dozen dumplings to soothe your soul.

Whether you call them wontons, ravioli or empanadas, if they’re filled with veggies or meat, or if they’re boiled, steamed or fried, dumplings are a universal comfort food. Each parcel is like a little gift and every fold, crimp and pleat signals the intention, love and care sealed inside. There’s something about the texture, too—pillowy and supple, chewy and plump or flaky and tender—that satisfies the soul.

Even if the dumplings you grew up eating go by a different name than that of your neighbors’, there’s no denying the dose of comfort they deliver. Here, we explore a dozen filled dumplings from around the world and where to sample them.

Wonton | China

Wontons, which are said to have originated in Northern China, are characterized by their thin wrapper. They can be prepared and served in a variety of ways, including pan-fried and paired with dipping sauces, seared in spicy oil, steamed and plated with noodles or boiled as part of wonton soup. Cafe Asia 2 offers wonton soup as an appetizer or entrée, with a choice of shrimp or pork wontons. The delicate wrappers are sturdy enough to contain their filling and hold up in the liquid but if you’re not deft with chopsticks, use a spoon to keep the dumplings intact on the way from bowl to lips. At City Corner 2, wonton soup features ground-chicken-and-shrimp dumplings bobbing in broth and flanked by barbecue pork and bok choy.

Shumai | China

Shumai are steamed dumplings with thin wrappers and frilly tops and are typically filled with pork or shrimp, often both. They originated in Hohhot in Inner Mongolia, though they’re frequently thought of as staple of Cantonese cuisine originating in Guangzhou, in Southern China. The diminutive bundles are a fixture on dim sum tables and Chinese restaurant menus. Shumai are also popular in Japanese cuisine, so it’s not surprising that Ben Gui Sushi serves shumai alongside gyoza (more on that below). You can opt for shrimp or pork shumai, the latter of which comes coated in sharp, spicy wasabi.

Gyoza | Japan

Gyoza originated in China (where they’re called jiaozi) but they’re also very popular in Japan. The crescent-shaped dumplings are also referred to as pot stickers. The thin dough is folded, pleated or crimped and then sealed around a filling of vegetables or meat, sometimes both. Ike’s Kitchen turns out a textbook example of gyoza stuffed with a pork-and-chicken filling. Following traditional preparation, the dumplings are boiled then pan-fried till golden on one side, while the other side retains a supple chewiness. To sample a variety of gyoza, hit up ramen joint Sticks & Spoons for pork, spiced beef and vegetarian versions, all of which would pair nicely with a bowl of ramen.

Mandu | Korea

Across Korea, mandu go by different names depending on the filling, shape or preparation, which includes steaming, pan-frying, deep-frying or boiling. They can be shaped like pleated parcels, crimped into half-moon shapes, sealed into a circular shape or rectangular. Sometimes the filling contains only vegetables, as with yachae mandu. Sometimes mandu are filled with a combination of meat and vegetables, like at Wonju Korean Restaurant, where diners can opt to have them steamed or deep-fried. Regardless of their shape, filling or preparation, mandu are a symbol of good luck and are a staple of Korean Lunar New Year celebrations.

