× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre

Join Frog and Toad on a whimsical journey through the seasons in this Tony-nominated Broadway gem, celebrating the timeless power of friendship with a jazzy, family-friendly flair.

Family, Musical, Young Audiences | May 2 – May 12

ALL STUDENT MATINEES FOR FROG AND TOAD ARE SOLD OUT!!

A Year with Frog and Toad,” a Tony Award-nominated Broadway hit, brings Arnold Lobel’s beloved tales to life with a lively score by Robert and Willie Reale. This heartwarming story follows Frog and Toad, two contrasting yet inseparable friends, as they navigate the changing seasons, learning life lessons along the way. Part vaudeville, part make-believe, this charming musical celebrates the enduring bond of friendship and features a jazzy, upbeat score, making it a delightful and family-friendly experience.

At this time, we are fully booked for tour locations for “A Year With Frog and Toad” in 2024. If you are interested in Mill Mountain Theatre stopping by your school, library or business next year or joining us for a Student Matinee, Then sign up and we’ll notify you when we’re booking our next tour in 2025!