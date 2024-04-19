2024 Studio Art Exhibition Opening Reception
Olin Hall Galleries 240 High Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24153
The annual Studio Art exhibition showcases work by Roanoke College Art Majors and Minors. Exhibited works are from the artist’s area of focus which includes ceramics, design, drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture. This exhibition represents the wide variety of media, styles, and ideas students explore in the college’s Fine Arts Department.
Art & Exhibitions