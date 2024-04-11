Author of “Looking Both Ways,” Pauline Kaldas

Kaldas, professor of English and creative writing at Hollins, is the author of Looking Both Ways, a collection of essays (Cune Press 2017); The Time Between Places, a collection of short stories (University of Arkansas Press 2010); Letters from Cairo, a travel memoir (Syracuse University Press 2007); and Egyptian Compass, a collection of poetry (WordTech Communications 2006). She also co-edited with Khaled Mattawa Dinarzad’s Children: An Anthology of Contemporary Arab American Literature (University of Arkansas Press, 2009). She was awarded a fellowship in fiction from the Virginia Commission of the Arts and has been in residency at the MacDowell Colony and the Virginia Center for the Arts. Her work navigates the geography of immigration, exploring issues of culture, identity, language, and home. Kaldas was born in Egypt and immigrated with her parents to the United States at the age of eight in 1969.

Sponsored by the Department of English and Creative Writing and the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund.