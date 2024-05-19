Commencement 2024
The ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 19, at 10 a.m., on the school’s historic Front Quad. Full information, including a schedule of events for the entire weekend, a link to view by livestream, parking and accommodations, and other helpful resources, are available at https://commencement.press.hollins.edu/
