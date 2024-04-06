Quilts and Stories Community Event

to

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Quilts and Stories is an opportunity for local quilt collectors and enthusiasts to bring a quilt to the museum for an afternoon of sharing stories about how it was made or given and how it has been important in your life.

“African American Quilts from the Collection of Carolyn Mazloomi,” on display at the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum through April 14.

Museum hours: Tuesday – Saturday 12-5 pm, Thursday 12-8 pm (closed Mondays)

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Education & Learning, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Quilts and Stories Community Event - 2024-04-06 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Quilts and Stories Community Event - 2024-04-06 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Quilts and Stories Community Event - 2024-04-06 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Quilts and Stories Community Event - 2024-04-06 13:00:00 ical