Quilts and Stories Community Event

Quilts and Stories is an opportunity for local quilt collectors and enthusiasts to bring a quilt to the museum for an afternoon of sharing stories about how it was made or given and how it has been important in your life.

“African American Quilts from the Collection of Carolyn Mazloomi,” on display at the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum through April 14.

Museum hours: Tuesday – Saturday 12-5 pm, Thursday 12-8 pm (closed Mondays)