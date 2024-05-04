Designed for sophomores and juniors in high school, Spring Visit Days provide a perfect first look at the Hollins campus. Connect with Hollins students, tour our beautiful campus, and get an overview of our academic programs, admission process, experiential learning opportunities such as internships and study abroad, and scholarships and financial aid.

Our next Spring Visit Day will be held Saturday, May 4, from 1 – 4 p.m. Register now at https://bit.ly/445PDAc.