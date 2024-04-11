Student Thesis Theatre Production: "Beautiful Noise"

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Beautiful Noise by Asha-Ashanti N. Turner and Seiya Sessoms ’24

A Student Thesis Production

When: April 11, 12, and 13 at 7:30 pm

Where: Hollins Theatre Main Stage

What: A student-written and directed production by Asha-Ashanti N. Turner and Seiya Sessoms.

Admission: FREE and open to the public!

Info

