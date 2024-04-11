Student Thesis Theatre Production: "Beautiful Noise"
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Beautiful Noise by Asha-Ashanti N. Turner and Seiya Sessoms ’24
A Student Thesis Production
When: April 11, 12, and 13 at 7:30 pm
Where: Hollins Theatre Main Stage
What: A student-written and directed production by Asha-Ashanti N. Turner and Seiya Sessoms.
Admission: FREE and open to the public!
