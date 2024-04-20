Student Thesis Theatre Production: "Hollins Living History Project"

The Hollins Living History Project (A Walking Tour) created by China Moore ’24

· When: April 20 at 1 pm and 2:15 pm

· Where: Begins on the steps of the Hollins University Theatre

· What: Today we answer the call. The Call of the Ancestors. Guided by the ancestors, the Enslaved of Hollins University move through the campus once more to tell their stories and that of the generations that follow.

· Content Warnings: May be emotionally disturbing/taxing. Depictions of slavery and racial prejudice. Violence. Mentions of genocide.

· FREE and open to the public. Limit of 30 people per tour. Please email stropegm1@hollins.edu to reserve a ticket. There will be a talkback immediately following the 2:15 pm tour. ASL interpretation and mobility accommodations available upon request. The first 10 people to arrive at each tour will receive signed copies of From Whence Cometh My Help by Ethel Morgan Smith.

· For more information, please visit hollins.edu/theatre.