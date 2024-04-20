Student Thesis Theatre Production: "Hollins Living History Project"

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Hollins Living History Project by China Moore ’24

A Student Thesis Production

When: April 20 and 21 TIME TBA

Where: Hollins Theatre, leading into a walking tour

What: Guided by the ancestors, the Enslaved of Hollins University move through the campus once more to tell their stories and that of the generations that follow.

Admission: FREE and open to the public!

