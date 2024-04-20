Student Thesis Theatre Production: "Hollins Living History Project"
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Hollins Living History Project by China Moore ’24
A Student Thesis Production
When: April 20 and 21 TIME TBA
Where: Hollins Theatre, leading into a walking tour
What: Guided by the ancestors, the Enslaved of Hollins University move through the campus once more to tell their stories and that of the generations that follow.
Admission: FREE and open to the public!
