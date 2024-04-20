× Expand Buena Vista Arts Council﻿

On April 20, 2024, the Buena Vista Arts Council (BVAC) presents Artapalooza—a free arts festival for the community and their guests with a vendor fair, free art activities, live music, dance, and theatrical performances. Created to encourage individuals, families, and communities to explore, participate in, and support any and all creative efforts.

Any proceeds from the event go to support Buena Vista children's art activities.