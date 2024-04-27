Banjo Ring, Banjo Sing: Techniques for Voice & Banjo with Corbin Hayslett

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Workshop at The Floyd Country Store - Cost is $30

Throughout its history, the banjo has been the perfect rhythmic companion to voice. There are endless right-hand techniques and ideas on the banjo that can be used to augment and support singing in both solo and band settings. Remember, everyone can sing! Join Corbin to listen to historic recordings of pickers past and try your hand at these techniques. This workshop is recommended for intermediate and advanced players.