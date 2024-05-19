Black Light Paint Party - "Northern Lights Over the Blue Ridge"

× Expand Let's Party Creatively

Welcome to the Black Light Paint Party! Get ready to experience an afternoon filled with neon colors, music, and creativity. Join us on Sun, May 19, 2024 at Twisted Track Brewpub for a one-of-a-kind event. Grab your friends and come dressed in white to glow under the black lights as you paint the night away. Let your imagination run wild as you create your own unique masterpieces that will shine brightly in the dark. Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience!