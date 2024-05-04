Bonnie's Big Inclusive Brunch - A Fabulous Fundraiser for SWVA Pride

to

Status Restaurant & Lounge 213 Williamson Rd SE , Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Get ready to slay at the biggest, most inclusive brunch event in Roanoke!

Dish on delicious brunch fare, sip bubbly beverages, and sing along to the dazzling drag performances of Downtown Divas!

Brunch Served 10:30A-12:00P

Note: There is limited seating for brunch, so we please enjoy your breakfast promptly and head to the upstairs seating for performances, bar, & party!

Info

Status Restaurant & Lounge 213 Williamson Rd SE , Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
5404944479
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Bonnie's Big Inclusive Brunch - A Fabulous Fundraiser for SWVA Pride - 2024-05-04 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bonnie's Big Inclusive Brunch - A Fabulous Fundraiser for SWVA Pride - 2024-05-04 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bonnie's Big Inclusive Brunch - A Fabulous Fundraiser for SWVA Pride - 2024-05-04 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bonnie's Big Inclusive Brunch - A Fabulous Fundraiser for SWVA Pride - 2024-05-04 10:30:00 ical