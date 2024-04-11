× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Live a life less ordinary, live a life extraordinary with Carbon Leaf! The Indie quartet and Richmond sons will be hitting the Sanctuary stage in April.

A touring mainstay and an indie folk rock staple, Virginia quintet Carbon Leaf’s well-hewn live show and musical style drift in and out of Americana, bluegrass, rock, folk, Celtic and pop traditions with ease, using an arsenal of instruments to define the band’s lively stage presence and sonic landscape.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.