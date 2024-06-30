Chatham Hall Show Like a Pro Camp

× Expand Chatham Hall A camper jumps during an outdoor lesson.

This intensive four-day clinic is designed for intermediate and advanced riders looking to improve their skills in the show ring. Riders who attend this camp should be confidently jumping 2ft or higher on a regular basis. While campers do not have to have prior show experience, they should be interested in gaining an introduction to the USEF and collegiate show format. For those already actively competing, the clinic will allow them to hone their skills in their current division and prepare them for competitions in other styles.