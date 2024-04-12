Comedy Night with Jonnie W.

× Expand https://www.jonniew.com/ Jonnie W.Comedy NightFriday April 127pmParkway Church on the Mountain Roanoke, VAGpartners,org/comedy-night

Come join us for a fun filled family evening of laughter with Comedian Jonnie W. Jonnie represents an anomaly - an artist whose show needs to be experienced LIVE. Combining music, off-beat standup, and a skewed view of the world unfolding around him, Jonnie crafts a comedy experience that you and your family will be quoting in the car on the way home. He’s brought the funny to stages in 48 states - from comedy clubs to Fortune 500 companies, churches and leadership conferences. Jonnie's award-winning comedy is played daily on Sirius XM Satellite Radio, and his two Drybar Comedy specials are viral hits, garnering millions of views, and landing him in their Top Ten most viewed for 2021.

He has also been featured on the Grand Ole Opry’s Circle Network and is heard daily on Sirius Satellite Radio. Jonnie lives with his wife Curry near Nashville, TN, because that’s where all their stuff is.​

All proceeds will benefit the Go Center in Roanoke, VA